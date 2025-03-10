Even This CNN Host Wasn't Impressed With Dems' Cringy 'Choose Your Fighter' Video

It was a schtick that even CNN host Abby Phillip couldn’t take seriously. It was bizarre, perfectly capturing the Democratic Party’s position as being a political operation that’s too online. Social media virality is no substitute for a message, which the Left appallingly lacks. For now, the Democrats’ strategy is to wait it out, bash Trump, and do nothing.

OMG



CNN's Abby Phillip on Democrats' "choose your fighter" video: "It is what it is... nobody asked for that, in particular..."pic.twitter.com/Btt3jfto2d — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 8, 2025

The latest attempt to energize the base is this ‘choose your fighter’ video, which featured a ton of no-name Democratic congresswomen acting like Mortal Kombat figures before a battle. It was something else. CNN’s Scott Jennings did not hold back, calling it the stupidest thing he’s ever seen.

This might be the best CNN Scott Jennings clip yet.



"I am not accustomed to helping your party do anything. But let me give you some advice. This was the dumbest thing I've ever seen. And if you read the comments today, lord have mercy." pic.twitter.com/AkRKTgPNO2 — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 7, 2025

Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-MD) tried to defend it as a trial and error thing, trying to thread that this is the creative process. Oh, but wait—they’re talking about it on CNN, so great success, right? No. Not even Phillip could agree, admitting that it may get millions of views, but so what?

“I don’t get it,” said Phillip. “What is the point?”

There’s no message here. What the hell is this going to do for working families? It gets right back to the issues that plagued the Democrats in 2024, nothing they do, or support is for normal Americans. It’s for the wealthy and the elites.