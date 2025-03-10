Independent Reporter Nailed What's Wrong With the Dems After Trump's Address to Congress
Tipsheet

Here's How You Know Dems Are Aware That Trans Athletes Is a Losing Issue

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 10, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

Biological males competing in women’s sports is laughably unpopular, but the Democratic Party bet the farm that this would be a 21st-century Rosa Parks issue. It was a whirlwind of aberrant behavior, science fiction, and total strangeness. Even in Europe, the Eden of the Left, they’re now rolling back the nonsense like giving prepubescent teens puberty blockers. To my knowledge, no one has died since the United Kingdom’s healthcare service suspended this lunacy. That was the line: if you deny transgenders their stuff, everyone will die. Not the case.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has stirred the pot, sitting down with conservative Charlie Kirk where he said trans athletes in women’s sports is deeply unfair. There’s no defense for it, and the reasoning has been laughed out of the room with most voters. It’s a classic 80/20 cultural issue which has left Democrats stuck. If they were smart, they’d take their minor lumps, admit defeat, and move on—no Democrat is going to lose a national election because of this issue. Still, that didn’t stop Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) from providing this waffled and tortured answer where she appears to take a ‘leave it to the states’ position. She really said let local communities decide, but the principle remains the same.

Democrats don’t want to haggle or be stuck with this position anymore, but don’t know how to frame it. Also, it was you people who started this tussle, not us. The rest of the normal voting population knows that biological men aren’t women.

Tags: WOKE

