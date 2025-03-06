Bill Nye Spews Pure Science Fiction About the South Carolina Wildfires

The liberal media is trying to make something out of nothing regarding the wildfires that have erupted in the Carolinas. That’s not to say it’s not serious, but this isn’t the Los Angeles Wildfires, which were exacerbated by incompetence from liberal politicians, one of which, LA Mayor Karen Bass, who wasn’t even in the country when the inferno began.

It’s likely to be the costliest natural disaster in American history. Unlike the LA fiasco, most of these Carolina wildfires have been contained. Yet, that didn’t stop liberals trying to make this another ‘Katrina’ moment for Trump. The good news is that it’s impossible to do that because Democrats have no message, they’re a mess structurally, and they spewed outright lies about these blazes in the South. Bill Nye, of all people, said that wildfires in South Carolina didn’t used to be a thing until global warming occurred, or something.

South Carolina has had them, Bill. Their largest one occurred in 1976. On average, the state has around 5,000 fires every year. What the hell are you talking about, man? This whole segment on CNN was a total circus, so enjoy:

Bill Nye went on CNN to claim wildfires in the Carolinas 'didn’t use to be a thing’ before climate change.



The largest wildfire in the state's history was in 1976.



5,000 wildfires occur in SC in a typical year.



Bill is just another lying radical climate activist. pic.twitter.com/NswgLgJvYn — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) March 3, 2025