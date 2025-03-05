Art of the Deal: Trump Gets Arab Nations to Draft Alternative Plan for Gaza's Reconstruction

President Donald J. Trump caused the Left to melt down earlier this month when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the White House. During the joint press conference, Trump essentially said that manifest destiny would come to Gaza: The US would take over, the Palestinians would be relocated, and the strip would be rebuilt into the Riviera of the Middle East/Mediterranean. The pro-terrorist wing of the Democratic Party went on an ethnic cleansing tantrum that no one cared or saw because normal people ignore those participating in Hamas whoredom.

President Trump on securing PEACE in Gaza: "The U.S. will take over the Gaza strip ... and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site ... create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing… pic.twitter.com/sr3rnO0fE4 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 5, 2025

It was never a serious imperialistic goal, no matter how loud CNN and MSNBC clamored about it. Truth be told: if we did do this, built casinos, and kicked Hamas out—I’d go. Maybe make Gaza the 51st state. But whatever the case, Trump scored another win by forcing Arab nations to come up with their multi-billion dollar Gaza reconstruction plan, though it involves zero relocation of Palestinians since no one wants them (via Reuters):

Arab leaders adopted an Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza on Tuesday that would cost $53 billion and avoid displacing Palestinians from the enclave, in contrast to U.S. President Donald Trump's "Middle East Riviera" vision. Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said the proposal, welcomed in subsequent statements by Hamas and criticised by Israel, had been accepted at the closing of a summit in Cairo. Sisi said at the summit that he was certain Trump would be able to achieve peace in the conflict that has devastated the Gaza Strip. The major questions that need to be answered about Gaza's future are who will run the enclave and which countries will provide the billions of dollars needed for reconstruction. Sisi said Egypt had worked in cooperation with Palestinians on creating an administrative committee of independent, professional Palestinian technocrats entrusted with the governance of Gaza. […] Egypt, Jordan and Gulf Arab states have for almost a month been consulting over an alternative to Trump's ambition for an exodus of Palestinians and a U.S. rebuild of Gaza, which they fear would destabilise the entire region. A draft final communique from the summit seen earlier by Reuters rejected the mass displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. Egypt's Reconstruction Plan for Gaza is a 112-page document that includes maps of how its land would be re-developed and dozens of colourful AI-generated images of housing developments, gardens and community centres. The plan includes a commercial harbour, a technology hub, beach hotels and an airport. Israel was unlikely to oppose an Arab entity taking responsibility for Gaza's government if Hamas was off the scene, said a source familiar with the matter. But an Israeli official told Reuters that Israel's war aims from the beginning have been to destroy Hamas' military and governing capabilities. "Therefore, if they are going to get Hamas to agree to demilitarise, it needs to be immediately. Nothing else will be acceptable," the official said.

BREAKING: Arab countries propose plan to spend $53 billion to rebuild Gaza and kick Hamxs out of Gaza leadership.



Trump's Art Of The Deal. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 4, 2025

Yes, this is the Art of the Deal. The only curveball is what Israel is going to do next because there are rumblings that they’re about to go in and finally wipe out the rest of Hamas. Per the rules, Arab nations, even the ones who find Hamas and the Palestinians to be the biggest thorns in the side for everyone, must denounce Israel and cause a ruckus. It’s the rules.

For now, at least there’s a blueprint for a post-Hamas Gaza that I think Trump was hoping for.