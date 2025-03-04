Boston's Mayor Got Slapped Down By AG Bondi, But That's Not the Worst...
Dem Rep Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About How the Party Plans to Fight Trump and Elon

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 04, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

You might not need to watch the Democratic Party’s response to President Donald Trump’s address to Congress tonight. First, only news junkies and psychopaths do this sort of thing. Second, the choice to deliver the response is laughably obvious: Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI). Democrats are desperate to win over rural working-class voters but also not willing to do the work on voter outreach. Third, Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) already delivered the address at one of these unhinged Capitol Hill get-togethers. 

For days, congressional Democrats have held these little gatherings where no one is around. It's a barren landscape. It’s mostly attended by their staffers, who claim that no one supports Donald Trump, his agenda, Elon Musk, and the work he’s doing with the Department of Government Efficiency. That’s patently false; Trump has never been more popular along with his agenda. 

But Kamlager-Dove gave away the playbook, saying the Democrats will lie about everything.

"We are gonna continue to speak lies to his truth, to his stealing and to his cheating." 

LIVE: President Trump Set to 'Tell It Like It Is' in Joint Address to Congress
Okay, then. It’s not like we didn’t know this to be true already, but thanks for the refresher. 

And with that, you got a preview to the Democratic Party’s rebuttal tonight.

