Scott Jennings Had the Perfect Line for This Ex-Dem Spokesperson

CNN’s Scott Jennings is a terror on the set now. He’s having a good time, supremely confident he can outmaneuver any liberal the network yanks onto Abby Phillips’ show. It’s become routine for Jennings, the lone true conservative on this notoriously anti-Trump network, to shred all foes who come before him. It was more of the same last night.

Advertisement

First, he reminded that over 400 reporters lost their hard passes during the Biden White House’s purge against the press. There was no outrage then. Right now, the liberal media is trying to make the Trump White House the boogeyman in its spat with the Associated Press, whom they’ve barred from certain events.

It’s not uncommon. The New York Post suffered this treatment under Biden—this isn’t some Belarusian play here. Also, you people started it, you’re biased, you’re no victim, and the American people simply don’t care. This isn’t a free speech issue—it’s the AP being hot garbage for years issue. The hard pass putsch is what silenced the panel last night:

🚨NEW: Scott Jennings lays out the facts as CNN panel seethes over WH press access reforms:



“In the first months of the Trump administration, the president took 1009 questions, hardly dictatorial behavior. Same stat for Joe Biden, 141."



"And I would remind you all that in 2023,… pic.twitter.com/cbQwPGrPqy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 26, 2025

He then took Democratic operative Xiosa Hinojosa to the school regarding the work of the Department of Government Efficiency. In showing how this party has no idea how voters think anymore, Hinojosa pitched that Democrats should plaster states with ads showing how DOGE has cut jobs. Lady, these are federal workers who have lost their jobs, and folks outside the Beltway don’t care. Millions of working Americans, who used to form the backbone of the Democratic Party, have been laid off over the past decade-plus—there was no CBS News interview for them. But two USAID communications staffers, who weren’t even there long, get let go, and everyone loses their minds. Most Americans have dealt with layoffs; they don’t care that coddled, overpaid, and lazy government got the axe.

Scott Jennings deserves a medal for the work he's doing to embarrass liberals on CNN.



The Democrat Party has completely lost their way. pic.twitter.com/K3TxHTiK2v — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 26, 2025

Notice how Abby Phillip immediately goes to press Scott Jennings for pointing out @ElonMusk is why America's space program still exists, not Democrat flack Xochitl Hinjosa for flipping out about that https://t.co/ntBWszFnyN — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 26, 2025

The media is acting like no one was ever fired until Elon Musk and DOGE arrived in DC.

Voters like what DOGE is doing, and I love how Hinojosa is another lib who cannot stand that Trump is back.

Jennings had fun with her.

“Welcome to the show, by the way,” he said with a grin.

When explaining his return to power, Hinojosa claims that Trump only cares about himself.

These people have nothing: No message, no values, and nothing to rally around.