We Want a Seat at the Table
Trump Has Ordered Another Major Reduction in the Workforce
VIP
Trump Gave an Update on Whether the Philadelphia Eagles Will Be Coming to...
VIP
There's a Reason Why Progressives Fear Black People With Guns
Supreme Court Overturns Death Row Inmate Richard Glossip's Sentence and Conviction
REPORT: James Comey Conducted Secret 'Honeypot' Investigation Into Trump Campaign
Anti-Gun Judge Hits Brooklyn Man With 10-Year Sentence for Building Firearms—Now He’s Figh...
Rewriting History in Real Time: Jake Tapper Book to Look Into Coverup of...
VIP
How the Left Lies With Statistics
Trump Wants the Keystone XL Pipeline to Restart 'Now'. There's Just One Problem.
Is Jake Tapper for Real With His Upcoming Book on Biden?
VIP
Arrest the Anti-ICE Activists Interfering in Federal Operations
Only the CDU Can Save Germany
Here's Who Is in Charge of DOGE
Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Had the Perfect Line for This Ex-Dem Spokesperson

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 26, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

CNN’s Scott Jennings is a terror on the set now. He’s having a good time, supremely confident he can outmaneuver any liberal the network yanks onto Abby Phillips’ show. It’s become routine for Jennings, the lone true conservative on this notoriously anti-Trump network, to shred all foes who come before him. It was more of the same last night.

Advertisement

First, he reminded that over 400 reporters lost their hard passes during the Biden White House’s purge against the press. There was no outrage then. Right now, the liberal media is trying to make the Trump White House the boogeyman in its spat with the Associated Press, whom they’ve barred from certain events. 

It’s not uncommon. The New York Post suffered this treatment under Biden—this isn’t some Belarusian play here. Also, you people started it, you’re biased, you’re no victim, and the American people simply don’t care. This isn’t a free speech issue—it’s the AP being hot garbage for years issue. The hard pass putsch is what silenced the panel last night:

He then took Democratic operative Xiosa Hinojosa to the school regarding the work of the Department of Government Efficiency. In showing how this party has no idea how voters think anymore, Hinojosa pitched that Democrats should plaster states with ads showing how DOGE has cut jobs. Lady, these are federal workers who have lost their jobs, and folks outside the Beltway don’t care. Millions of working Americans, who used to form the backbone of the Democratic Party, have been laid off over the past decade-plus—there was no CBS News interview for them. But two USAID communications staffers, who weren’t even there long, get let go, and everyone loses their minds. Most Americans have dealt with layoffs; they don’t care that coddled, overpaid, and lazy government got the axe. 

Recommended

Trump Has Ordered Another Major Reduction in the Workforce Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

The media is acting like no one was ever fired until Elon Musk and DOGE arrived in DC.

Voters like what DOGE is doing, and I love how Hinojosa is another lib who cannot stand that Trump is back.

Jennings had fun with her. 

“Welcome to the show, by the way,” he said with a grin. 

When explaining his return to power, Hinojosa claims that Trump only cares about himself. 

These people have nothing: No message, no values, and nothing to rally around.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Has Ordered Another Major Reduction in the Workforce Katie Pavlich
REPORT: James Comey Conducted Secret 'Honeypot' Investigation Into Trump Campaign Jeff Charles
Is Jake Tapper for Real With His Upcoming Book on Biden? Rebecca Downs
Trump Wants the Keystone XL Pipeline to Restart 'Now'. There's Just One Problem. Leah Barkoukis
Supreme Court Overturns Death Row Inmate Richard Glossip's Sentence and Conviction Jeff Charles
Here's Who Is in Charge of DOGE Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Has Ordered Another Major Reduction in the Workforce Katie Pavlich
Advertisement