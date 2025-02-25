VIP
Newsweek Fell for This Fake Elon Musk Narrative Hook, Line, and Sinker

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 25, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The story is straightforward, and it’s a lie. President Donald J. Trump is taking a backseat to the liberal media’s antics for now, as Elon Musk has become their latest target for following the orders of the president regarding uprooting wasteful spending and potential fraud through the Department of Government Efficiency. 

It’s got to the point where they’re trying to rope his family into the attacks, a most pathetic exercise, which Newsweek fell for hook, line, and sinker. And the fact that this story got 10 million views highlights the depth of liberal insanity. Also, it’s funny how a party that attacks the GOP over anti-abortion legislation, accusing them of overreach and barging into the bedroom, is very touchy and intrusive when it comes to alleged parenting issues that are no one’s business. The clip alleges that Elon walked away from his son during the Trump inauguration rally; he did not (via Newsweek): 

A video in which Elon Musk appears to leave his son behind while walking off a stage has gone viral. 

The video, recorded during an event in January, has received more than 10 million views on social media, prompting comments from critics and supporters of the billionaire. 

Newsweek has contacted Musk for comment via an email to the press team for X, formerly Twitter. 

In recent months, Musk has increased his public appearances with his children, taking X Æ A-Xii on trips to the White House, where he appeared alongside President Donald Trump.

However, the tech CEO has faced criticism over his parenting, including from his former partner Grimes. The Canadian singer with whom Musk shares three children accused the billionaire of failing to address a medical crisis involving one of their children. The viral video may add fuel to such criticisms. 

The video, captured during Trump's pre-inauguration rally in Washington, D.C., on January 20, resurfaced online shortly after Grimes wrote on social media that Musk had ignored a situation involving one of their children that required his "immediate attention." 

Elon walked away from his son, a lie that evaporated into the ether in about 30 seconds.

