Trump Fires Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 21, 2025 8:15 PM
Pool via AP

It’s not exactly shocking news: President Donald J. Trump fired General Charles Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He was cited for pushing DEI nonsense at the Pentagon, with more recent reports noting that he was allegedly on a purge list (via ABC News):

Gen. C.Q. Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the Navy's top admiral, are on the list of general officers provided to Congress this week whom Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth could fire or remove from their current jobs, according to two U.S. officials.

Spokesmen for both Brown and Franchetti declined to comment. CNN was first to report their names were on the list for possible removal.

And the president made that announcement official tonight, nominating Air Force Lieutenant General Dan “Razin” Caine to replace Brown: 

I want to thank General Charles “CQ” Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family. 
  
Today, I am honored to announce that I am nominating Air Force Lieutenant General Dan “Razin” Caine to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. General Caine is an accomplished pilot, national security expert, successful entrepreneur, and a “warfighter” with significant interagency and special operations experience.

During my first term, Razin was instrumental in the complete annihilation of the ISIS caliphate. It was done in record setting time, a matter of weeks. Many so-called military “geniuses” said it would take years to defeat ISIS. General Caine, on the other hand, said it could be done quickly, and he delivered.
  
 Despite being highly qualified and respected to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the previous administration, General Caine was passed over for promotion by Sleepy Joe Biden. But not anymore! Alongside Secretary Pete Hegseth, General Caine and our military will restore peace through strength, put America First, and rebuild our military. Finally, I have also directed Secretary Hegseth to solicit nominations for five additional high level positions, which will be announced soon. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

A pro-DEI chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was never going to survive a second Trump presidency.

