The Purge of the Top Brass in the Military Has Begun

There were reports that the Trump administration was mulling a ‘warrior panel’ to purge the military of the woke brass. The president signed a slate of executive orders to rid the government of federal DEI programs, secure the border, and get America back on track to greatness. We’re not even two days into the Trump presidency, and he’s already firing people.

BREAKING: The Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard Linda Fagan, has been terminated over her failure to address border security and her excessive focus on DEI - FOX pic.twitter.com/xjcaRv0wij — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

One of the first officers to go is the commandant for the United States Coast Guard, who was fired for pushing DEI nonsense and failing to help secure the border (via Fox News):

The Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard has been terminated over concerns about the border, recruitment concerns and an "erosion of trust," a senior DHS official confirmed to Fox News. Adm. Linda Lee Fagan has been terminated by the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Benjamine Huffman, the official said. Fagan has demonstrated leadership deficiencies, operational failures and an inability to advance the strategic objectives of the Coast Guard. These include the failure to address border security threats, insufficient leadership in recruitment and retention, mismanagement in acquiring key acquisitions such as icebreakers and helicopters, excessive focus on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and an "erosion of trust" over the mishandling and cover-up of Operation Fouled Anchor.

Another officer, a general named Charlie Brown, stated that his goal was to make fewer white people in the US Air Force vow to stay. I’m not sure how long that’s going to last.