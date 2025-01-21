Nancy Pelosi Has a Meltdown Over Trump's J6 Pardons
A Fox News Reporter Helped Trump Find Something Biden Left Behind in the...
VIP
Speaker Johnson's Latest Biden Story Should Launch an Investigation Into His Presidency
This Was the Marquee Moment at the Commander-in-Chief Ball
Here Are Trump's First Executive Orders
Trump Fires Immigration Judges as Border Security Becomes a Top Priority
Trump’s Department of Justice Needs To Go After the Biden Family Immediately
Steven Rinella Brings Survivalist Skills to Trace America's Greatest Mysteries
The Second Time Around
Bye-Bye Biden: The Departure of America’s Worst President
Women in Combat—Yes or No?
With Noem and Vitello, Trump Starts DHS Reform - But More Changes Needed
Please Don’t Inaugurate Big Biz’s Sudden Political Switch
Bloomberg: Vietnam Following in the Footsteps of Musk and Milei?
Tipsheet

The Purge of the Top Brass in the Military Has Begun

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 21, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File

There were reports that the Trump administration was mulling a ‘warrior panel’ to purge the military of the woke brass. The president signed a slate of executive orders to rid the government of federal DEI programs, secure the border, and get America back on track to greatness. We’re not even two days into the Trump presidency, and he’s already firing people.  

Advertisement

One of the first officers to go is the commandant for the United States Coast Guard, who was fired for pushing DEI nonsense and failing to help secure the border (via Fox News):

The Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard has been terminated over concerns about the border, recruitment concerns and an "erosion of trust," a senior DHS official confirmed to Fox News.

Adm. Linda Lee Fagan has been terminated by the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Benjamine Huffman, the official said. 

Fagan has demonstrated leadership deficiencies, operational failures and an inability to advance the strategic objectives of the Coast Guard. 

These include the failure to address border security threats, insufficient leadership in recruitment and retention, mismanagement in acquiring key acquisitions such as icebreakers and helicopters, excessive focus on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and an "erosion of trust" over the mishandling and cover-up of Operation Fouled Anchor.

Recommended

Nancy Pelosi Has a Meltdown Over Trump's J6 Pardons Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Another officer, a general named Charlie Brown, stated that his goal was to make fewer white people in the US Air Force vow to stay. I’m not sure how long that’s going to last.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nancy Pelosi Has a Meltdown Over Trump's J6 Pardons Matt Vespa
This Was the Marquee Moment at the Commander-in-Chief Ball Matt Vespa
Here Are Trump's First Executive Orders Matt Vespa
A Fox News Reporter Helped Trump Find Something Biden Left Behind in the Oval Office Matt Vespa
Trump’s Department of Justice Needs To Go After the Biden Family Immediately Derek Hunter
Designer Behind Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day Look Breaks Silence Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi Has a Meltdown Over Trump's J6 Pardons Matt Vespa
Advertisement