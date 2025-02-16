Elon Musk and DOGE Just Clinched a Major Win Against These Government Agencies
CNN Reporter Forced to Delete This Tweet About Luigi Mangione After Backlash
Things Didn't Turn Out Well for Team Canada After the Star-Spangled Banner Got...
Enjoy Watching The Misery Of Temper Tantrum Democrats
VIP
Let's Understand What Maryland, Baltimore's Lawsuit Against Glock is Really About
Wisdom From the Founders: The Path of Least Resistance
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 255: What the Hebrew Bible Says about Pride...
A History of Conflict and Conquest-Revisited
Shame on These Biologically Illiterate Legislators Wasting State Resources
Donald Trump Makes Bibi Look Like a Used Felafel Salesman
Every Show Cancelled at the Kennedy Center in Protest of Trump
Egypt Plans to Challenge Trump's Gaza Relocation Proposal
Rachel Maddow Criticizes Trump, Musk Over $400M Tesla Contract—But It Was Under Biden's...
Tom Homan Has a Warning for NYC Mayor Eric Adams
Tipsheet

David Hogg Allegedly Using DNC Position for Quite a Swampy Scheme

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 16, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

David Hogg is raising some eyebrows early into his tenure as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, and it's for all the wrong reasons. It’s classic (alleged) DC antics. The kid is using his position within the national party to solicit donations for a political action committee that he controls, and one that also pays him.

Advertisement

The best part is how this isn’t against the rules, though it’s generally frowned upon supposedly. His reaction when The New York Post asked him about this scheme was brief and hilarious (via NY Post): 

David Hogg is being a pig, according to Democratic National Committee insiders who are already slinging mud at the new party vice chairman. 

Barely two weeks into his tenure, Hogg has been leveraging DNC contact lists to blast out messages soliciting donations to his own political action committee — from which he draws more than $100,000 in compensation a year, according to Federal Election Commission records. 

“David Hogg here: I was just elected DNC Vice Chair! This is a huge win for our movement to make the Democratic Party more reflective of our base: youthful, energetic, and ready to win,” reads one of eight texts he sent out to the DNC’s vast database of phone numbers. 

Solicitation texts include a link to Hogg’s “Leaders We Deserve” PAC. 

Since the PAC was founded, Hogg has pocketed more than $175,000, records show, with more than $20,000 in salary payments coming in December alone, the most recent month for which public data is available. 

[…] 

While it’s not officially against the rules, personal PAC fundraising — instead of fundraising for the DNC — has rubbed some party brass the wrong way. 

[…] 

Reached by phone Hogg told The Post he “was not doing any interviews” — and then hung up. 

Recommended

Things Didn't Turn Out Well for Team Canada After the Star-Spangled Banner Got Booed Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Hogg is going to fit right in, isn’t he?

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Things Didn't Turn Out Well for Team Canada After the Star-Spangled Banner Got Booed Last Night Matt Vespa
Enjoy Watching The Misery Of Temper Tantrum Democrats Derek Hunter
Every Show Cancelled at the Kennedy Center in Protest of Trump Sarah Arnold
Elon Musk and DOGE Just Clinched a Major Win Against These Government Agencies Matt Vespa
CNN Reporter Forced to Delete This Tweet About Luigi Mangione After Backlash Matt Vespa
What This Swing State Focus Group Said About Trump, Elon, and DOGE Is a Gut Punch for Dems Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Things Didn't Turn Out Well for Team Canada After the Star-Spangled Banner Got Booed Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement