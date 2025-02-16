David Hogg Allegedly Using DNC Position for Quite a Swampy Scheme

David Hogg is raising some eyebrows early into his tenure as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, and it's for all the wrong reasons. It’s classic (alleged) DC antics. The kid is using his position within the national party to solicit donations for a political action committee that he controls, and one that also pays him.

The best part is how this isn’t against the rules, though it’s generally frowned upon supposedly. His reaction when The New York Post asked him about this scheme was brief and hilarious (via NY Post):

David Hogg is being a pig, according to Democratic National Committee insiders who are already slinging mud at the new party vice chairman. Barely two weeks into his tenure, Hogg has been leveraging DNC contact lists to blast out messages soliciting donations to his own political action committee — from which he draws more than $100,000 in compensation a year, according to Federal Election Commission records. “David Hogg here: I was just elected DNC Vice Chair! This is a huge win for our movement to make the Democratic Party more reflective of our base: youthful, energetic, and ready to win,” reads one of eight texts he sent out to the DNC’s vast database of phone numbers. Solicitation texts include a link to Hogg’s “Leaders We Deserve” PAC. Since the PAC was founded, Hogg has pocketed more than $175,000, records show, with more than $20,000 in salary payments coming in December alone, the most recent month for which public data is available. […] While it’s not officially against the rules, personal PAC fundraising — instead of fundraising for the DNC — has rubbed some party brass the wrong way. […] Reached by phone Hogg told The Post he “was not doing any interviews” — and then hung up.

Hogg is going to fit right in, isn’t he?