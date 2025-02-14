Here's a Funny Thread About Another Anti-Trump Narrative That's Totally Disintegrated

We all remember the innumerable stories about how the ‘walls are closing in around Trump’ stories, right? The deluge of news pieces, soaked in Russian collusion nonsense and deep state propaganda—all of which turned out to be fake. With Stormy Daniels, that proved to be the closest to the ‘walls closing in around’ Trump story ever to come true, though it’s irrelevant because Trump is now president.

Advertisement

He won the 2024 election and completed American history's most remarkable political comeback. Also, the hush money conviction is likely to be overturned on appeal. It was a politically motivated witch hunt set up by overzealous Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg; even CNN’s legal analysts couldn’t defend this case on its merits in the end. But we might have forgotten another equally hilarious anti-Trump narrative that’s also wholly disintegrated: the great “undoing” of Donald J. Trump.

Kudos to Grace Curley for finding these headlines and taking us down memory lane. And, of course, the Bulwark crew trying to rehash it led her to go down this rabbit hole to scour the ruins. From James Comey to the ‘issue of character, to tariffs, women, and the emoluments clause—all were supposed to be Trump’s “undoing." Yeah, not so much:

Thread 🧵



I came across this Bulwark headline and it got me thinking... pic.twitter.com/6H4mz2KIH2 — Grace Curley (@G_CURLEY) February 14, 2025

What other people/decisions/events were supposed to be "Trump's undoing"?



Let's see... — Grace Curley (@G_CURLEY) February 14, 2025

Nicely done.