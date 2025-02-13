Trump Mulls Tapping Defense Funds to Accelerate Deportations

Border Czar Tom Homan isn’t the only one displeased with the pace of the illegal alien deportations. President Donald J. Trump is also unhappy that the rate is this low. Thousands have been rounded up, numerous federal law enforcement agencies have deportation powers, and the mission isn’t going to end. We have a new detention center at Gitmo to hold the worst criminal aliens of the bunch, but the president wants this criminal scum out of here and is considering tapping into the defense budget to do it (via NBC News):

The Trump administration is considering tapping into Department of Defense funding to hire contractors, a move that would vastly expand the scale and scope of immigrant arrests and deportations in the U.S., according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The defense contracts would allow civilian-run companies to quickly and rapidly expand temporary detention facilities, such as those that house migrants in tents, as well as to staff those facilities and provide transportation between arrest locations and detention areas. Such a move could also increase the number of airplanes available used to deport immigrants and staff for those flights, the sources said.

Border czar Tom Homan has already tapped agents from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and others to help support Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in making immigrant arrests. But the pace of arrests and deportations has failed to meet Homan’s expectations, and President Donald Trump’s.

NBC News previously reported that Trump, who promised to deport “millions and millions” in his inaugural address and made mass deportations a key campaign promise, has recently been “angry” with what he sees as a low number of migrants being deported. And the two top officials in ICE’s enforcement division were recently demoted and reassigned, three separate sources familiar told NBC News.

[…]

One factor has been ICE’s budget. The agency was already facing a shortfall even before the Trump administration came into office and began its deportation push.

The low numbers are in large part due to space. Congress has only given ICE the funding for roughly 40,000 beds to hold detained immigrants at any one time. It can work with private prison companies that can provide more space, but ICE is still limited by what it can afford to pay those companies to expand detention space until Congress acts, if it does.