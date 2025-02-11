Dem Donor Alleges That Joe Biden Was Doped Up Before Campaign Events
CNN's Harry Enten Explains Why Trump's Favorability Ratings Are Much Better This Time

Matt Vespa
February 11, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Do you know how many days in Donald Trump’s first term when he had a net approval rating? It was only 11. Trump only had 11 days of net positive approval ratings during that first term. Trump has had 21 days where his net approval rating has veered positive. CNN’s Harry Enten highlighted the simple data set driving this surge: Trump keeps his promises.  

A whopping 70 percent of Americans feel right now that the president is doing what he promised, which is chiefly everything the opposite of what Biden would do. Immigration laws are being enforced. Mass deportations are ongoing, with the most vicious and violent illegals being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with other federal agents who have been granted deportation powers. In comparison, in April 2017, only 46 percent of Americans felt that Trump was doing what he promised.  

Right now, Democrats don’t know what to do. They likely didn’t plan for a second Trump presidency, given the depth of their ignorance, self-righteousness, and snobbery. They honestly thought Trump would lose because of abortion and his supposed unpopularity. They thought wrong. They didn’t check their flanks—Biden/Harris were hot political commodities with voters. Not a single internal poll had Kamala ahead of Trump. Joe Biden never led him either. Democrats lost ground with virtually every voter group in 2024. The Obama coalition was now dead, with younger voters abandoning the Democrats with working-class voters, including non-white working-class voters, drifting more toward the GOP.  

Democrats have a base made up of gays and whiny, single college-educated women who helm an illiberal, exclusionary, and rigid agenda from which no one wants to join. The GOP is a multiracial working-class party that will trounce this band of woke soy boys every day, all day. 

