LA Times Leaked Sensitive Information About ICE Raids

The Department of Homeland Security has a leak problem. We have traitors at the agency, saboteurs who must be exposed, fired, and then raked over the coals. This marks the second time an ICE raid has been revealed to the public. An ICE raid in Aurora, Colorado, was leaked last week. Now, the Los Angeles Times reveals another operation for the city of Angels is in the works, with the sensitive documents to prove it (via LA Times):

The leaks continue. The LA Times reports they’ve obtained a leaked government document which indicates there will be a “large scale” ICE enforcement operation in the LA area before the end of the month. This comes after the Aurora op was leaked, w/ CBS & NBC writing articles…

Even before the Trump administration came to power, there were already U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement “raids” that made headlines in early January in Bakersfield and this week in Denver and Aurora, Colo.

Los Angeles County, home to more than 800,000 undocumented residents, according to USC’s Equity Research Institute, did not draw the early ire of ICE officials.

[…]

My colleagues James Queally and Brittny Mejia reported that federal law enforcement agents are planning a “large scale” immigration enforcement action by the end of the month, according to documents reviewed by The Times.

[…]

The operation would be spearheaded by ICE and would focus on people who do not have legal status or who already have pending orders of removal, according to the document.

[…]

A federal law enforcement source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said agents with the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Los Angeles field offices are being called in to assist.

“They needed more bodies,” the official said.

A former federal law enforcement official, who said they had been informed about the recent preparations but spoke on the condition of anonymity fearing retaliation, also said FBI agents were being ordered to participate in pending ICE raids in Los Angeles. Neither official provided a date for the potential actions.

The active federal law enforcement official warned that plans could change due to the “chaotic” nature of the Trump administration’s first few weeks in power. There is also expected pushback from within some of the agencies that will be required to aid ICE.