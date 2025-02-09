Wait, USAID Paid for a Radical Islamic Terrorist's College Tuition?

You cannot make this stuff up? USAID, which blessedly is no more, paid for a radical Islamic terrorist’s college tuition. Past receipts show that the former agency footed the bill for Anwar Awlaki’s higher education. Awlaki lied about the country of his birth to obtain funds for college through the State Department. Awlaki later became the point of the lance for al-Qaeda’s digital jihad arm. Investigative Catherine Herridge has more:

Looks like USAID supported college tuition for Anwar Aulaqi (Awlaki) who later became a high level al Qaeda terrorist. Aulaqi falsely claimed he was born in Yemen to secure the financial help via the State Dept. when he was actually a US citizen, born in Las Cruces New Mexico. Aulaqi would later develop close ties with several 9/11 hijackers and attain leadership status in AQ's Yemen affiliate. Aulaqi was the godfather of the digital jihad that leveraged his writings and the web to radicalize Americans to AQ's cause. Aulaqi became the first American targeted for death by the CIA. In 2011, he was killed in a US drone strike.

Aulaqi falsely claimed he was born in Yemen to secure the financial help via the State Dept. when he was actually a US citizen, born in Las Cruces… https://t.co/jW3yHS81F1 — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) February 9, 2025

FOIA originally obtained by Intelwire pic.twitter.com/ypm9brPY07 — Pamela Browne (@browne_pamela) February 8, 2025

And yet, some media figures claim they cannot find any waste or abuse at USAID.

Yeah, again, the legacy media is a joke.