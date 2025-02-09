Trump Picked the Perfect Place to Establish Gulf of America Day
You're Telling Me Joe Biden Couldn't Do What Trump Just Did Before the...
Trump Steals the Spotlight from Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl and Her...
LA 'Recovery Chief' Steve Soboroff Drops $500K Salary, Agrees to Work for Free...
Karoline Leavitt Fires Back at Dem Congressman’s Criticism of Her Christian Faith
Pelosi Is Still Talking About Biden
A $2 Million Secret Service Ad Is Set to Air During Super Bowl...
VIP
Two Liberal Podcasters Called for Elon Musk's Arrest. Here's How He Responded.
FCC Considers Revoking CBS License Over Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' Interview Controversy
There's Been Another Plane Crash With No Survivors
Trump Orders Secret Service to Provide 'Every Bit of Information' on the Would-Be...
Dem Senator Backs $20 Million Sesame Street Funding for Iraq Amid USAID Cuts
Two New York Firefighters Died From Illnesses Related to 9/11
DOJ Ordered to Turn Over Fani Willis Files
Tipsheet

Super Bowl 59 Was 'Fly Eagles Fly' All Damn Game

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 09, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Super Bowl 59 turned into a bloodbath for Kansas City. They never found their groove, and it led to an epic 40-22 route that had to be supremely satisfying for Philadelphia Eagles fans who have not forgotten the ignominious end to Super Bowl 57, where a late defensive holding on Eagles defensive back James Bradberry set up the Chiefs to kick the game-winning field goal and seal the game. 

Advertisement

Not this year. That game was avenged and then some. It was total domination.

The Eagles' defense, a highlight of the disappointing 2023 season that led to the team collapsing after the bye week, was retooled by new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. They stomped on the Chiefs all night, sacking star Chiefs quarterback Mahomes a career-high six times, holding the team to 38 total offensive yards heading into the second half. Oh, and did I mention that the Eagles lead 24-0? This game was reminiscent of Super Bowl 48, where Seattle’s Legion of Boom, the number one ranked defense that year, held the top-ranked offense, Denver Broncos, to under ten points in the 43-8 blowout at the Meadowlands.  

Recommended

Trump Steals the Spotlight from Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl and Her Reaction is Priceless Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

The Chiefs could never get set, frazzled by the Eagles defensive line with a 47-52 percent pressure rate without blitzing. Philadelphia has prided itself on maintaining stout offensive and defensive lines for a quarter-century, knowing that games, especially the big ones, are won on the line of scrimmage. It’s the kind of line that can make a generational talent, Saquon Barkley, go off, which he did by reaching the 2,000 rushing yard club. 

The Chiefs avoided what could have been a historic loss by being shut out, with Mahomes finding wideouts Xavier Worthy (twice) and DeAndre Hopkins in the endzone. Still, these were empty-calorie touchdowns—the game was already over. 

Super Bowl 59 was a 40-22 blowout, which again confirmed an adage in sports: defense wins championships. After a rough four weeks, Philadelphia’s defense under Fangio came alive. They were the 2nd ranked overall defense, the number one passing defense, and second in scoring defense. The Chiefs weren’t a bad defense either, sitting fourth overall, fourth in scoring, eighth against the run, but 18th in passing. They shut down Barkley, who only had 57 yards on 25 carries, but that was about it. Hurts did enough from the air to seal the game. There were no 100-yard days for Philadelphia’s equally talented wide receiver corps, but you don’t really need that when the defense is elite.

Advertisement

Yet, this is why you play the games. It could have gone the other way, but it didn't. Philly remained resilient and dominant, which gave Mahomes fits.

*** 

Last Note: As a die-hard New York Giants fan, I hate the Eagles*. I also don’t care much for the Chiefs, but with these defensive stats, which only got better and were maintained after week four of this season, you cannot be shocked at this game. The Chiefs were 15-2, but it was the luckiest season probably of all time. Luck runs out quickly against a legitimate defense, and Kansas crashed into the wall tonight.  

As for Saquon, yeah, it sucked to see him go, but he won’t be the first or last Giants player who was beloved to walk away from 1925 Giants Drive. It sucked when Michael Strahan retired, when Osi Umenyiora left, along with Justin Tuck, Kevin Boss, and Jason Pierre-Paul. These things happen. Barkley likely would have had another 1,000-yard season if he’d stayed in New York. He’s done so plenty of times with worse talent on the offensive line, but he never would have won a ring or made history, and you cannot hamstring talent like that. It is generational. 

Advertisement

That being said, Philly will burn tonight. In KC, let me repeat those infamous words by the late Pat Summerall: “There will be no three-peat.”

*Actually, I hate the Cowboys more. It's more of a feeling of sibling rivalry with the Birds. But Dallas, no, I legit hate that team.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Steals the Spotlight from Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl and Her Reaction is Priceless Sarah Arnold
You're Telling Me Joe Biden Couldn't Do What Trump Just Did Before the Super Bowl Matt Vespa
Karoline Leavitt Fires Back at Dem Congressman’s Criticism of Her Christian Faith Sarah Arnold
Why Elon Musk and DOGE Terrify Democrats Derek Hunter
FCC Considers Revoking CBS License Over Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' Interview Controversy Sarah Arnold
LA 'Recovery Chief' Steve Soboroff Drops $500K Salary, Agrees to Work for Free After Grenell's Exposé Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Steals the Spotlight from Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl and Her Reaction is Priceless Sarah Arnold
Advertisement