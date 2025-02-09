Super Bowl 59 Was 'Fly Eagles Fly' All Damn Game

Super Bowl 59 turned into a bloodbath for Kansas City. They never found their groove, and it led to an epic 40-22 route that had to be supremely satisfying for Philadelphia Eagles fans who have not forgotten the ignominious end to Super Bowl 57, where a late defensive holding on Eagles defensive back James Bradberry set up the Chiefs to kick the game-winning field goal and seal the game.

Not this year. That game was avenged and then some. It was total domination.

The Eagles' defense, a highlight of the disappointing 2023 season that led to the team collapsing after the bye week, was retooled by new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. They stomped on the Chiefs all night, sacking star Chiefs quarterback Mahomes a career-high six times, holding the team to 38 total offensive yards heading into the second half. Oh, and did I mention that the Eagles lead 24-0? This game was reminiscent of Super Bowl 48, where Seattle’s Legion of Boom, the number one ranked defense that year, held the top-ranked offense, Denver Broncos, to under ten points in the 43-8 blowout at the Meadowlands.

In the first half, the Eagles defense allowed:



🦅 23 total yards

🦅 1 first down

🦅 0 points



📺: #SBLIX on FOX

— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025

COOPER DEJEAN PICK TO THE HOUSE!



📺: #SBLIX on FOX

— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025

Eagles defense is dominating. Milton Williams with the sack! 😤



📺: #SBLIX on FOX

— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025

Fifth sack by the Eagles!



📺: #SBLIX on FOX

— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025

Milton Williams with the strip sack! Philly defense is playing lights out. #FlyEaglesFly



📺: #SBLIX on FOX

— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025

Eagles sack Mahomes on back to back plays!



📺: #SBLIX on FOX

— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025

The Chiefs could never get set, frazzled by the Eagles defensive line with a 47-52 percent pressure rate without blitzing. Philadelphia has prided itself on maintaining stout offensive and defensive lines for a quarter-century, knowing that games, especially the big ones, are won on the line of scrimmage. It’s the kind of line that can make a generational talent, Saquon Barkley, go off, which he did by reaching the 2,000 rushing yard club.

According to @NextGenStats here at the stadium, Eagles' pressure rate is up to 52.4% with a 0% blitz rate. — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) February 10, 2025

Per @NextGenStats, the Eagles had a 47 percent pressure rate in the first half without blitzing once.



That'll do it. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) February 10, 2025

The Chiefs avoided what could have been a historic loss by being shut out, with Mahomes finding wideouts Xavier Worthy (twice) and DeAndre Hopkins in the endzone. Still, these were empty-calorie touchdowns—the game was already over.

The Chiefs are performing as well as Kamala Harris in the swing states. — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) February 10, 2025

Super Bowl 59 was a 40-22 blowout, which again confirmed an adage in sports: defense wins championships. After a rough four weeks, Philadelphia’s defense under Fangio came alive. They were the 2nd ranked overall defense, the number one passing defense, and second in scoring defense. The Chiefs weren’t a bad defense either, sitting fourth overall, fourth in scoring, eighth against the run, but 18th in passing. They shut down Barkley, who only had 57 yards on 25 carries, but that was about it. Hurts did enough from the air to seal the game. There were no 100-yard days for Philadelphia’s equally talented wide receiver corps, but you don’t really need that when the defense is elite.

Yet, this is why you play the games. It could have gone the other way, but it didn't. Philly remained resilient and dominant, which gave Mahomes fits.

Philly 40 burger in the Super Bowl 🍔



📺: #SBLIX on FOX

— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025

EAGLES HAVENT BLITZED ONCE



MAHOMES HAS A CAREER HIGH 5 SACKS



INSANE 😱😱 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 10, 2025

***

Last Note: As a die-hard New York Giants fan, I hate the Eagles*. I also don’t care much for the Chiefs, but with these defensive stats, which only got better and were maintained after week four of this season, you cannot be shocked at this game. The Chiefs were 15-2, but it was the luckiest season probably of all time. Luck runs out quickly against a legitimate defense, and Kansas crashed into the wall tonight.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the luckiest team in the history of football 😐 pic.twitter.com/D60MccF8ae — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 30, 2024

As for Saquon, yeah, it sucked to see him go, but he won’t be the first or last Giants player who was beloved to walk away from 1925 Giants Drive. It sucked when Michael Strahan retired, when Osi Umenyiora left, along with Justin Tuck, Kevin Boss, and Jason Pierre-Paul. These things happen. Barkley likely would have had another 1,000-yard season if he’d stayed in New York. He’s done so plenty of times with worse talent on the offensive line, but he never would have won a ring or made history, and you cannot hamstring talent like that. It is generational.

That being said, Philly will burn tonight. In KC, let me repeat those infamous words by the late Pat Summerall: “There will be no three-peat.”

Philly gonna look like Gaza tomorrow — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 10, 2025

*Actually, I hate the Cowboys more. It's more of a feeling of sibling rivalry with the Birds. But Dallas, no, I legit hate that team.