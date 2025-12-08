The Dems' J6 Pipe Bomber Narrative Just Took Another Hit

After years of evading capture, Brian Cole, Jr. was captured by the FBI for his role in the January 6 pipe bombing incident. Cole confessed to dropping off makeshift incendiary devices at the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic National Committee. It’s a case that’s languished unnecessarily for years, spurring a slew of conspiracy theories. The FBI didn’t have any new evidence or witnesses; all the information used to nab Cole was already collected by the agency.

After his arrest, the latest liberal media pivot was initiated: Cole is a MAGA supporter. It’s not made up, per se—it’s documented in his confession. It’s just too good to be true. Cole is also reportedly on the spectrum, and evidence regarding any solid political affiliation remains shoddy. Now, we have his family saying he’s not a Trump supporter (via JustTheNews):

According to an FBI affidavit, investigators identified Cole as a suspect through analysis of credit card charges related to the purchase of pipe bomb components, cellphone towers and a license plate reader. Cole's grandmother Loretta told the Daily Mail that she had no idea her grandson may have been gathering parts to build the bombs from local businesses, stored them in the home, and then allegedly tried to carry out a terrorist attack. "He’s borderline autistic," she claimed. "He’s slow. He may be 30, but he’s got the mind of a 16-year-old. That’s why we’re thinking - What the hell? What’s going on?" The grandmother said her grandson works a data entry job for his family’s bail bonds business and does not like either political party, so she does not believe the charges against Cole. […] She also denied allegations that her grandson is a "political anarchist" and said he is not part of any gangs. "All I can tell you is that I love my grandson," she said. "He's not a bad kid and he's not affiliated with any gangs."

Cole also isn’t a MAGA hat-wearing white guy, which the media would’ve eaten up. He’s a black man who was initially reported to have leftist ties. Either way, Mr. Cole doesn’t fit the profile the liberal media needs to weaponize this story against Trump, hence the ‘he’s MAGA’ line.

