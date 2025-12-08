How the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Eluded the Biden FBI

Brian Cole, Jr., was arrested by federal agents on December 4. He’s the January 6 pipe bomb suspect that’s eluded capture for years. The FBI’s only significant development before this week’s arrest was determining the individual's height. The curious part about this development: there were no new witnesses or evidence. Everything used to make the arrest had already been collected by the FBI and was reportedly sitting in the archives, collecting dust. What was the Biden FBI doing?

There’s been chatter about Cole’s political leanings. It was initially reported that he was a black leftist. Then, CNN and the mainstream press tried to push the MAGA angle, claiming he felt the 2020 election was illegitimate. This is based on his confession, but is he really MAGA? If he were, Biden would’ve arrested him years ago. Second, a dive into his voting history and affiliations suggests he may be apolitical.

Party registration isn’t by party in Virginia, where Cole lived. He’s a resident of Woodbridge. The political leanings angle might be muddied, but Cole, a black man, still has this story marked for deletion, at the very least ripe for silly pivots like this. You might as well try to claim he was a black, white supremacist who’s also blind like Clayton Bigsby. Either way, the current facts do not support the liberal media’s narrative that he’s a MAGA supporter. So, how did he elude capture? Well, he might be on the spectrum and, overall, did not carry pipe-bomber vibes, according to a lengthy article in The New York Post. Oh, and it’s not written, but the Biden administration being incompetent from top to bottom might have played a role in it:

President Trump’s FBI, led by Director Kash Patel, and prosecutors have released few details about the accused 30-year-old’s motivations, but investigative leads that law enforcement officials and congressional committees disclosed in the years preceding the bomber’s arrest point to how agents found it so difficult to apprehend him. “This case languished. It sat there for four years, collecting dust. No one did anything to solve this,” declared Attorney General Pam Bondi on “Fox and Friends” Friday morning. “Old evidence, new people, great police work, that’s all it is. Good old-fashioned police work.” “All we can go off at this point is what the FBI has said and that is they put a fresh set of eyes on evidence the FBI has had for almost five years,” added a House Republican aide involved in an investigation into the pipe bomb. “It’s either incompetence or gross negligence.” Relatives, neighbors and sources familiar with the investigation into Brian Cole Jr. who spoke with The Post have also painted a picture of a “naïve” young man — likely on the autism spectrum — who wouldn’t have thrown up red flags while trotting out a pet chihuahua for walks near his family’s home in Woodbridge, Va. […] Federal campaign finance records and voter data hasn’t pointed to Cole having strong political views either, with some sources indicating he believed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump — but he also made conflicting statements during a four-hour interview with investigators Thursday when he copped to the crime. […] A national Republican operative also insisted to The Post on Friday there was “zero indication” that Cole was a Trump voter. Cole did not appear to have registered with either party in Virginia and did not vote in primary races — but did cast ballots in general elections in 2016, 2017, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2024. His father’s party identity is unknown but he was once defended by high-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who repped George Floyd’s family. A “Brian Cole” of Lorton, Va., which sits next to Woodbridge, donated a total $50 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in 2018. The same individual, who lists themself as “not employed,” donated another $50 on the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue in December 2024, per FEC filings. Another “Brian Cole,” of Fairfax, Va., who listed his employment as “bail bondsman” for “Mr Bail Inc.,” which doesn’t match the name of the accused bomber’s father’s business, contributed $104.10 on the Republican fundraising platform WinRed in March 2024, other FEC filings show. […] As of July 2023, then-FBI Director Christopher Wray, who served under both Trump and Biden, testified to Congress that the bureau had seemingly exhausted its leads for the case, even as the attack potentially threatened Vice President Kamala Harris, who was at the Democratic National Committee when the explosives were found.

It's time to haul Mr. Wray back onto the Hill for some more questions. Also, let’s walk, not run, through this development, that being Cole is a 2020 election denier. The timing is too convenient, and the evidence is shoddy.

