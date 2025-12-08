What This Republican Senator Said About Migrants on CNN Made Everyone Mad

Threatening to Prosecute Your Opponents When They Give Up Power Is a Bad...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 08, 2025 7:15 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats have been clutching pearls and whining about President Trump's push to deport illegal immigrants from the U.S. for some time. But over the past two weeks, as it's become clear that Somali migrants in Minnesota have stolen billions from taxpayers, often with the knowledge or blessing of Democratic officials, President Trump has pushed to deport them, too.

And it's not just the fraud. At least two Somali migrants that we know about were arrested for raping women, with one of them getting a letter of support from a mosque defending his actions because he hadn't "assimilated into non-Somali culture" yet. Of course, Democrats don't want assimilation, either, but that's a topic for another post.

Instead, we're going to focus on a Republican rightly getting heat for telling us to make migrants "feel welcome" here.

Senator John Curtis of Utah went on CNN recently to chide us for not doing our part to greet our new neighbors.

"The best thing I can do is set by example. And I think all of us need to wake up every morning, look in the mirror, and say 'What are we doing, what am I doing specifically today to make this country a better country, to make our immigrants feel more welcome," Curtis said. "I think if more of us would do that, it would matter less what individuals said."

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA REPUBLICAN PARTY

As if at least $1 billion of our tax dollars wasn't welcoming enough, right? 

Hard to argue with that, frankly.

Utah is probably one of the safest Republican seats in the nation. When Democrats have a safe seat, they elect guys like Bernie Sanders, AOC, Rashida Tlaib — all Leftist radicals.

Republicans elect milquetoast guys like Curtis.

That's the difference.

This is all we've asked for, and politicians refused to give it to us. Now mass deportations are the moderate option.

Ah, that explains a lot.

Voters are fed up with illegal immigration, with lawlessness and crime, and with massive fraud stealing our tax dollars. We tried making immigrants welcome, and that's how they repaid us.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

