What This Republican Senator Said About Migrants on CNN Made Everyone Mad

Democrats have been clutching pearls and whining about President Trump's push to deport illegal immigrants from the U.S. for some time. But over the past two weeks, as it's become clear that Somali migrants in Minnesota have stolen billions from taxpayers, often with the knowledge or blessing of Democratic officials, President Trump has pushed to deport them, too.

And it's not just the fraud. At least two Somali migrants that we know about were arrested for raping women, with one of them getting a letter of support from a mosque defending his actions because he hadn't "assimilated into non-Somali culture" yet. Of course, Democrats don't want assimilation, either, but that's a topic for another post.

Instead, we're going to focus on a Republican rightly getting heat for telling us to make migrants "feel welcome" here.

Senator John Curtis of Utah went on CNN recently to chide us for not doing our part to greet our new neighbors.

'Republican' Sen. John Curtis: "All of us need to wake up every morning, look in the mirror, and say 'What am I doing specifically today... to make our immigrants feel more welcome.'"



No, I don't think I will. pic.twitter.com/iDXftXZkJb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 7, 2025

"The best thing I can do is set by example. And I think all of us need to wake up every morning, look in the mirror, and say 'What are we doing, what am I doing specifically today to make this country a better country, to make our immigrants feel more welcome," Curtis said. "I think if more of us would do that, it would matter less what individuals said."

As if at least $1 billion of our tax dollars wasn't welcoming enough, right?

With Republicans like this who needs enemies? — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) December 7, 2025

Hard to argue with that, frankly.

So glad we got rid of mitt romney and got this other mitt romney — Corinne Clark Barron (@corinnec) December 8, 2025

Utah is probably one of the safest Republican seats in the nation. When Democrats have a safe seat, they elect guys like Bernie Sanders, AOC, Rashida Tlaib — all Leftist radicals.

Republicans elect milquetoast guys like Curtis.

If you woke up every morning to find total strangers in your house, would you ask yourself what you could do to make them feel welcome? But if they'd come into my house at MY invitation, then yes, I might ask myself what I could do for them. — Richard Evans (@rich_evans13) December 8, 2025

That's the difference.

They come in legally and assimilate, I’m more than happy to welcome them. They want to come in illegally not assimilate, and abuse the govt systems, i want to see you deported. Simple as that. — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) December 7, 2025

This is all we've asked for, and politicians refused to give it to us. Now mass deportations are the moderate option.

John Curtis was chair of the Utah County Democrat Party before he switched parties so he could have a shot at a Congressional seat in 2017.



Utah Republican voters must stop blindly supporting “nice guys” who put (R) by their names to gain power.



Cox, Curtis, Moore, Henderson…… https://t.co/BVU4ZNyhgD pic.twitter.com/Tg3430Ygdn — Big Rock Insights (@BigRockInsights) December 7, 2025

Ah, that explains a lot.

Voters are fed up with illegal immigration, with lawlessness and crime, and with massive fraud stealing our tax dollars. We tried making immigrants welcome, and that's how they repaid us.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

