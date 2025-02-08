Doctor Explains That Trump Derangement Syndrome Among Libs Is Real and Debilitating

Trump Has Taken Over the Kennedy Center
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 08, 2025 6:30 AM
Sorry, but I have no patience for this crap. Dr. Glenn Burnett spoke with Mark Halperin on his show ‘2Way,’ where the medical professional discussed the mental health collapse that occurred regarding the 2024 election. We don’t have a problem, folks. 

It’s the crybabies on the Left who have gone insane over losing the race. The doctor didn’t say so explicitly but pretty much confirmed that Trump derangement syndrome is real, with patients exhibiting a host of symptoms, like depression, insomnia, anxiety, chest pain and pressure, and panic.  

These aren’t real people; I’m sorry. Who gets this worked up over an election loss? Conservatives accepted that Biden was the president, even though we knew there would be funny election business in 2020. We waited four years, and we’re on our way to booting him in a Reagan-like landslide, but Democrats, ironically, helped us out by weakening the ticket even further, executing a coup that booted him from the race.  

In 2012, we didn’t riot, pout, or induce an unnecessary mental health crisis. We went about our day, knowing that the 2014 midterms bring great opportunity to shudder the remainder of the Obama agenda. Democrats might think 2026 is their year to hit the brakes on Trump, but their penchant to denigrate those with whom they disagree and focus solely on LGBT, identitarian political nonsense could cost them. No one wants blue-haired freaks in Congress anymore.  

Even with those in the middle of familial disputes over the election, the feelings are raw on both sides, the invited and disinvited regarding holidays and the like. The doctor said he’d never seen such fractious behavior like this among families. That’s all on the Left who cannot accept, nor do they have the maturity to understand that you’re not entitled to win every election just because you feel you’re right. That’s puerile.   

Burnett added that he was around post-9/11, where the fallout was just as intense, but everyone was impacted. Now, it’s a select few, but we know he’s referring to liberals.  

“I was a physician during 9/11, and it was like this then, but it was everybody. This is just about as intense but it’s not everybody, and it’s, you know, people are having real crises,” he said.  

These people need to get a grip. 

