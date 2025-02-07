Why CBS News' Segment on Those Poor, Lazy, and Corrupt USAID Workers Was Beyond Hilarious

We really don’t care, Margaret.

You knew this segment was coming, and the fact that CBS News’s Margaret Brennan took the bait is even more delicious. She’s become a soft version of Jim Acosta and is willing to take the abuse. She has been owned by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Vice President JD Vance, and Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) since the start of the second Trump presidency, all on live television. And now, this unintentionally hilarious bit on the beleaguered USAID workers, most of whom will be out of a job today.

Advertisement

Donald Trump ordered Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency to trim the fat in DC, and they’re doing it with ruthless efficiency. USAID didn’t survive its audit, as most of its functions will be absorbed into the State Department. Its overseas missions will be shut down on Friday, with most of its workers getting a pink slip. The Democrats’ lucrative slush fund will be shut down. Yet, CBS News acted as if these people were living under the Taliban, blurring their faces and obscuring their audio as if they were undercover Mossad agents or in the Federal Witness Protection Program.

USAID personnel have been locked out of their offices and emails since Monday, leaving many unsure about their job status, pay or healthcare. One employee, who has worked at USAID for a decade, spoke anonymously with @Margbrennan due to fears for their safety. pic.twitter.com/v7aXLw8FKi — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 6, 2025

CBS News treating a government employee like they are in witness protection is amazing. Blurred silhouette and everything. https://t.co/1av8WDMqwN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 6, 2025

And no, enough with the ‘we deliver aid to poor nations, seed, and other goods’ narrative. You guys subsidized the liberal media establishment, pushed DEI trash projects, and might have been part of the Trump impeachment attempt in 2019 since USAID reportedly had deep ties to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, where this soon-to-be-defunct agency had vast sway over personnel hires and agenda setting. Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project had a report that was cited numerous times in the CIA whistleblower report that led to the Trump impeachment effort over Ukraine.

The game is over. The gravy train has stopped. Welcome to life, federal workers. We don’t care that you’re going to be fired. And the deafening silence that will be met when these coddled masses get their pink slip (and nine months’ severance) is precisely why no one cared about January 6. Most see DC as a snake pit.