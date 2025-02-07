Dems Tried to Storm the Department of Education. It Was Beyond Embarassing.

What the hell did I watch? The Democrats have no clue how to handle the targeted dismantling of their gravy train, where one of its primary engines was USAID, which got shut down today. The Department of Government Efficiency has been DC’s angel of death, going down the line and highlighting all the dirty schemes that the political class kept hidden from the public.

Under the president's direction, Elon Musk and DOGE have especially come down hard on USAID for its laughable projects, including millions sent to various media outlets. But the Department of Education is the next big ticket item, which has Democrats in meltdown mode. Earlier today, they tried to stage a rebellion, attempting to bum rush the building, but were stopped by a lone security guard who deserves a massive raise in pay. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) led the failed charge, berating the guard and even asking for his identification, which is beyond ironic (via Fox News):

Thirty House Democrats attempted to enter the Department of Education building on Friday morning to meet with acting Education Secretary Denise L. Carter regarding Trump’s plans to significantly downsize or even eliminate the department, but they were stopped by security. Video of the Democrats attempting to convince the visibly uninterested security guard to let them in quickly spread on social media, sparking strong pushback from conservatives. Waters and other Democrats could be seen on video berating the security guard, repeatedly asking for his ID, and telling him to look at the camera, so viewers could see his face. "This is hilarious," author Justin Hart posted on X. "The Democrats have octagenarians going around town trying to intimidate federal workers for some reason or another." "Absolutely pathetic theater from House Democrats at the Department of Education, down to claiming the security officer is a modern day police officer in the Deep South blocking school integration," Newsbusters managing editor Curtis Houck posted on X. "The quote at the end is my favorite," Daily Signal investigative columnist Tony Kinnett posted on X. "Three years ago, Democrats wanted to hear NOTHING from parents concerned about their kids' schools. They sent the FBI after parents. Now they're claiming to represent them. Hilarious."

The best part is this: the DOGE mission isn’t going to stop. The Democrats can’t stop it. All they can do is cope and seethe, and then produce these cheap political theater productions that are laughably transparent. Go back to the kids’ table. The Department of Education is about to get a facelift.