Amnesty International Threw a Tantrum Over Netanyahu's Oval Office Visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stress levels were likely the best they’ve ever been visiting the White House in years—a true ally was behind the Resolute Desk. It wasn’t some drooling vegetable from Delaware anymore who knew nothing about the situation between Israel and Hamas. The State Department and national security staffers who walked a waffled line between supporting Israel and her terrorist enemies—an untenable position that makes for sloppy messaging—are gone. It’s now the second presidency of Donald J. Trump, who stands firm behind Jerusalem with a massive arms package reportedly slated for the Jewish state soon.

Advertisement

It was Trump who got the ball rolling on a hostage deal. Biden was merely just a guy in the Oval Office. The pair met at the White House today, which sparked the fury of the usual pro-Hamas elements, but Amnesty International had a major social media aneurysm over the event:

By welcoming Israeli PM Netanyahu, wanted by the ICC to face charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, the United States is showing contempt for international justice. — Amnesty International (@amnesty) February 4, 2025

By welcoming Israeli PM Netanyahu, wanted by the ICC to face charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, the United States is showing contempt for international justice. The Biden administration flouted any efforts at international justice for Palestine. Now, by not arresting Netanyahu or subjecting him to US investigations, President Trump is doubling down welcoming him as the first foreign leader to visit the White House since the inauguration. The US has a clear obligation under the Geneva Conventions to search for and try or extradite persons accused of having committed or ordered the commission of war crimes. There must be no ‘safe haven’ for individuals alleged to have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity. The US has been consistently provided with evidence that US-origin weapons contributed to war crimes, and the US continues to violate the obligation to prevent genocide knowing that its weapons are used as part of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza. Complying with ICC arrest warrants & pursuing accountability in domestic courts is crucial to bring to justice those responsible for Israel's genocide in Gaza and the continued dispossession and oppression of Palestinians under Israel’s unlawful occupation and system of apartheid.

Trump isn’t going to hand over BiBi to the Hague or any other Eurotrash international court that has been overtly anti-Israel. Get a grip, but as an NGO, I get it—they need to do something to prime a new wave of fundraising emails.

Still, they should know better that Trump isn't going to do anything this whacko left-wing, anti-Israel group says. Most of the country does not care about the non-war crimes that Israel has committed in Gaza. Hamas started a war they couldn’t win. They committed the genocidal terror attack that sparked this war. They’re paying for it, and the civilians are the same as the terror group. I’ve gone to sleep soundly, knowing that the region, chock full of terrorists, is being bombed to hell and turned into a barrier reef.

Stephen A can summarize the response best: