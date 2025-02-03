Dilbert Creator Noticed Something Peculiar About James Carville's Rant Against Kamala Harris

Democratic strategist James Carville is another sensible-ish liberal who knows what ails his party but is shut out for obvious reasons. The man has said that the Democrats have become too preachy, too condescending, too entranced by cosmopolitan bias, and too female. At the same time, the man hates Donald Trump and went on an unhinged tear against the president when it became clear that Kamala Harris was unlikely to win the election. Carville may be too quirky and brash for some, but the man knows how to win.

He also knew that the academic lexicon of the woke Left wouldn’t play well with voters, and the incessant talk about student bailouts would only further fuel populist outrage against Democrats. Still, when the dust has settled, it’s time to be accountable, and Mr. Carville was vicious toward Ms. Harris, equating her to a seventh-string quarterback who couldn’t cobble together a coherent sentence.

James Carville takes Kamala Harris to the woodshed by calling her a '7th string quarterback' that couldn't put together a sentence:

James Carville: "We ran a presidential election, if we were playing a superbowl, we started our 7th string quarterback. You can't address a problem… pic.twitter.com/RBUXKNJSMa — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 1, 2025

“We ran a presidential election; if we were playing a Super Bowl, we started our 7th string quarterback. You can't address a problem unless you're honest about a problem,” he said.

Carville added that the Democrats haven’t had an inspirational candidate since 2012. It should be noted that Barack Obama won a decent chunk of working-class white voters, which sealed his victories. The identitarian cancer had not yet taken hold the way we see it now.

James Carville tells CNN that he "lapsed into a level of stupidity" in the Kamala campaign. pic.twitter.com/IjUBoSMGLB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 5, 2025

James Carville does not back down when confronted by Christiane Amanpour that 'preachy females' of the Democrat party harmed their prospects with male voters:

Christiane Amanpour: "Last spring you said 'There are too many preachy females dominating the culture of the Democrat… pic.twitter.com/WbuPuz1ivV — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 12, 2024

NEW: James Carville goes ballistic on Kamala campaign, DNC for pushing “identity sh*t” — “get your *ss out of Washington!"



**Language Warning**



James is beside himself that that DC Dems didn’t listen to him:



“All of the Washington based Democrats farting around, going to wine… pic.twitter.com/8IsDklg67f — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 12, 2024

James Carville is now ripping Joe Biden.



The house has collapsed. pic.twitter.com/QvBRoW9vlK — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 23, 2025

When Carville was asked to elaborate on his ‘seventh string QB’ remarks, Dilbert creator Scott Adams noted something peculiar about his answer: the Democratic strategist seemed to be ripping DEI nonsense without saying the phrase.

“Carville uses a lot of words to blame DEI without mentioning it. It's tricky to be a Democrat in 2025,” Adams tweeted.

The path forward is simple: drop the DEI nonsense, the identity politics, the woke insanity, and the obsession about race. It’s about class, liberals, but you people remain blind to it because race talk is your political crack cocaine.