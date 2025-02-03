The DNC Winter Meeting Was a Total Circus
Tipsheet

Dilbert Creator Noticed Something Peculiar About James Carville's Rant Against Kamala Harris

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 03, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Democratic strategist James Carville is another sensible-ish liberal who knows what ails his party but is shut out for obvious reasons. The man has said that the Democrats have become too preachy, too condescending, too entranced by cosmopolitan bias, and too female. At the same time, the man hates Donald Trump and went on an unhinged tear against the president when it became clear that Kamala Harris was unlikely to win the election. Carville may be too quirky and brash for some, but the man knows how to win. 

He also knew that the academic lexicon of the woke Left wouldn’t play well with voters, and the incessant talk about student bailouts would only further fuel populist outrage against Democrats. Still, when the dust has settled, it’s time to be accountable, and Mr. Carville was vicious toward Ms. Harris, equating her to a seventh-string quarterback who couldn’t cobble together a coherent sentence.

“We ran a presidential election; if we were playing a Super Bowl, we started our 7th string quarterback. You can't address a problem unless you're honest about a problem,” he said.  

Carville added that the Democrats haven’t had an inspirational candidate since 2012. It should be noted that Barack Obama won a decent chunk of working-class white voters, which sealed his victories. The identitarian cancer had not yet taken hold the way we see it now.  

When Carville was asked to elaborate on his ‘seventh string QB’ remarks, Dilbert creator Scott Adams noted something peculiar about his answer: the Democratic strategist seemed to be ripping DEI nonsense without saying the phrase.  

“Carville uses a lot of words to blame DEI without mentioning it. It's tricky to be a Democrat in 2025,” Adams tweeted. 

The path forward is simple: drop the DEI nonsense, the identity politics, the woke insanity, and the obsession about race. It’s about class, liberals, but you people remain blind to it because race talk is your political crack cocaine.

