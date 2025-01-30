Trump Consoles the Nation After Horrific Plane Crash in DC
Why Couldn't DC Officials Say This Last Night About the Reagan Air Disaster?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 30, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It’s a terrible day for the country. The plane crash at Reagan National Airport last night is the worst air disaster in years. There were 64 people onboard American Airlines flight 5342 from Kansas. Three were aboard the Blackhawk helicopter. The flight was coming in on approach when it collided with the chopper, killing everyone.  

Why couldn’t Mayor Muriel Bowser and other officials reveal that last night at their presser, which started a little after 1 AM this morning? There were reports from NBC4 Washington that four people were retrieved from the Potomac, though nothing could be confirmed. To let that unconfirmed rumor circulate and not address it at this press conference seemed a bit unseemly. It’s already out there, and some noted how letting this rumor suppurate tortured anxious families, who finally got the bad news later this morning.  

As Leah wrote, there are no survivors, but that was clearly the case hours ago. The water is freezing. Any passenger would have been soaked for almost two-plus hours, and hypothermia set in well before that. The scanners were fraught with brutal updates that did not bode well for survivors, which only got magnified when images of the fuselage were revealed.   

Then, there were brutal reports about how it was unlikely anyone survived this crash: 

I understand the situation was fluid, but after four hours, at least give some update on any possible fatalities or survivors because the horse had left the barn. To flat out refuse to say anything about that aspect while commenting that the conditions for divers were treacherous (and they were) due to the cold, wind, and darkness seemed to be dancing around what we already knew—that this was a recovery effort, not a rescue anymore. It's not like this presser was held an hour or two after the crash. These people knew no one survived.  

I understand this is a touchy situation and that no one was intentionally trying to cause additional grief, but if you know, you should reveal such details to the public. And it wouldn't shock me if everyone knew there would be no survivors by 1 AM.   

*** 

Also, leave this man alone: 

