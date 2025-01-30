DC Fire Chief Says They're Switching From Rescue Operation to Recovery Operation

The rescue operation underway Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning attempting to find survivors of the crash between a jet and military helicopter has turned into a recovery operation, John Donnelly, chief of the District of Columbia Fire Department, said Thursday.

Advertisement

“We don’t think there are any survivors from this accident,” he noted.

The American Airlines jet coming into Reagan National Airport from Kansas was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members and the Black Hawk helicopter had three people on board, the Army said.

“We have recovered 27 people from the plane and one from the helicopter,” Donnelly said.

"The district office of the medical examiner has lead on reuniting these bodies and these people, with their loved ones," he added. "And we will continue to work to find all the bodies and collect them. and reunite them with their loved ones."

NOW — DC Fire Chief John Donnelly:



“We don't believe there are any survivors from this accident. We have recovered 27 people from the plane and one from the helicopter … We will continue to work to find all the bodies and collect them and reunite them with their loved ones.” pic.twitter.com/DBf76ynl7l — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 30, 2025