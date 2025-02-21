Are Trump's Approval Ratings Dropping? HA HA HA HA ... No.
Former WSJ Columnist Explains Why the Libs She Knows Are Happy Trump Won
Team USA Lost the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship, But They Got a Cool...
Tom Hanks, Margaret Brennan, and the European Ministers -- Reveal It All
Vance in Munich and Foreign Policy Realism for the Modern World
VIP
Did You Catch How Singer Changed 'O Canada' Ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off...
Senate Adopts GOP Budget Resolution After All-Night Vote-a-Rama
NPR Is National Public Relations for the War on Trump
The Policies of European Elites End in Tears
Defending the Indefensible
Trump’s Foreign Policy and What He Stands for Are Emerging After Only a...
Sorry, Democrats, Federal Government Layoffs Are Necessary to Defeat the National Debt ‘Vi...
Dumm
A New Day in America
Tipsheet

The List of Libs Writers Quitting Has Become a Butcher's Bill

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 21, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Whether it was because they thought Americans would reject him or that they believed the propaganda showing that Kamala Harris would win—some in the liberal mediascape cannot tolerate enduring another four years of Donald J. Trump in the White House. One or two leaving for supposed greener pastures is one thing, but this has become a butcher’s bill. New York Times columnist Charles Blow is the latest to throw in the towel, penning his final column for the publication earlier this month.

Advertisement

It was a short and sweet piece, devoid of the usual Blow bias, mostly aimed at how he got started in the editorial department at the paper. He did note that during the first Trump administration, he was writing for the record vis-à-vis history, and the like: 

Then, after Bob Herbert’s departure, I became Opinion’s sole Black columnist, and columnist of color, for most of the Obama era, the rise of the movement for Black lives and the first election of Donald Trump, which I considered a racial event. 

That shifted the mission of the column for me. I was now writing for the record. I committed myself to bearing witness to and recording this remarkable moment in the nation’s history, particularly as a Black writer. 

Growing into myself as a writer — and doing it in front of and for all of you — has been one of the great honors of my life. I heard the music, and I hope that you could occasionally hear it through me. Farewell.

 Yeah, we’re all reminded of Blow’s work at the NYT: 

Recommended

Tom Hanks, Margaret Brennan, and the European Ministers -- Reveal It All Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

I have no ill-will toward the guy, but please, he wasn’t Herodotus. A ‘Herodotus’ of the Left, sure because a lot of his takes were legit insane.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tom Hanks, Margaret Brennan, and the European Ministers -- Reveal It All Victor Davis Hanson
Former WSJ Columnist Explains Why the Libs She Knows Are Happy Trump Won Matt Vespa
Are Trump's Approval Ratings Dropping? HA HA HA HA ... No. Matt Vespa
Political Commentator Delivered the Perfect Parable for the DEI Bureaucracy Matt Vespa
No Way This Dem Rep Said That About the Reported DOGE Dividend Matt Vespa
Team USA Lost the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship, But They Got a Cool Phone Call From Trump Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tom Hanks, Margaret Brennan, and the European Ministers -- Reveal It All Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement