The List of Libs Writers Quitting Has Become a Butcher's Bill

Whether it was because they thought Americans would reject him or that they believed the propaganda showing that Kamala Harris would win—some in the liberal mediascape cannot tolerate enduring another four years of Donald J. Trump in the White House. One or two leaving for supposed greener pastures is one thing, but this has become a butcher’s bill. New York Times columnist Charles Blow is the latest to throw in the towel, penning his final column for the publication earlier this month.

After Trump pulled off the greatest political comeback in history, major veteran journos (aka Dem mouthpieces) have thrown in the towel or been pushed toward the exits, inclg:



* Norah O'Donnell

* Chuck Todd

* Andrea Mitchell

* Jim Acosta

* Rashida Jones

* Jen Rubin

* Neil Cavuto — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 7, 2025

Adding New York Times columnist Charles Blow to the growing list of journo casualties in the wake of Trump 2.0 ... https://t.co/uM6YRdqf7d — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 17, 2025

It was a short and sweet piece, devoid of the usual Blow bias, mostly aimed at how he got started in the editorial department at the paper. He did note that during the first Trump administration, he was writing for the record vis-à-vis history, and the like:

Then, after Bob Herbert’s departure, I became Opinion’s sole Black columnist, and columnist of color, for most of the Obama era, the rise of the movement for Black lives and the first election of Donald Trump, which I considered a racial event. That shifted the mission of the column for me. I was now writing for the record. I committed myself to bearing witness to and recording this remarkable moment in the nation’s history, particularly as a Black writer. Growing into myself as a writer — and doing it in front of and for all of you — has been one of the great honors of my life. I heard the music, and I hope that you could occasionally hear it through me. Farewell.

Yeah, we’re all reminded of Blow’s work at the NYT:

NYT columnist Charles Blow, May 2023: “The Manufactured Panic Over Biden’s Age” pic.twitter.com/qCOTecMyAx — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 18, 2025

BREAKING: Charles Blow will no longer be a columnist at the New York Times. End of an era. Now where am I supposed to read things like "Trump isn't Hitler, but..." or tortured metaphors like "the boot of truth" that is also a type of extreme weather? pic.twitter.com/d6MRhjlb4x — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) January 17, 2025

Garbage take! Lyin' Brian Williams spreading trash talk from NYT columnist Charles Blow about "Jim Crow" and red states again on MSNBS. pic.twitter.com/VNxPo7eFgh — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 16, 2021

NYT journalist Charles Blow blindly opposes Trump, who is executing the will of the ppl, so If Blow is #NotTheEnemy of democracy what is he? pic.twitter.com/SibJUfXPfg — Philip Schuyler (@FiveRights) February 18, 2017

I have no ill-will toward the guy, but please, he wasn’t Herodotus. A ‘Herodotus’ of the Left, sure because a lot of his takes were legit insane.