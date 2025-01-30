The Lib Trolls Who Tried to Blame Trump for the Reagan Airport Disaster Got Bulldozed

Reagan National Airport has reopened after becoming the site of the worst air disaster in years: American Airlines flight 5342 from Kansas crashed into an Army Blackhawk helicopter on approach, killing all 64 people onboard. The three soldiers in the chopper also didn’t survive. As bodies were being recovered, the Left didn’t waste any time trying to blame Donald Trump for this crash. We didn’t have confirmation yet that no one survived, and they were pulling this nonsense.
First, Aaron Rupar has yet to delete this tweet about funding cuts that might have contributed to this crash. It didn’t show that airport security is an entirely different animal. Some tried to hit Trump for his federal worker buyouts and how that won’t help the supposed shortage of quality air traffic controllers; these people can’t work from home. And finally, someone suggested that Pete Hegseth personally arrange military helicopter flights. It was cuckoo city, and I'm glad these clowns got called out.
All they had to do was wait an hour to see that Air Traffic Control did its job.— RBe (@RBPundit) January 30, 2025
But they couldn’t wait.
They had to try to somehow blame Trump for something this tragic.
These people are SICK.
Air traffic controllers can’t work from home. https://t.co/M6ZI7xyORl— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 30, 2025
Airport safety (TSA) and flight safety (FAA) are two totally different things. You’re a ghoul. https://t.co/dfscsO3rpG— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) January 30, 2025
We should wait for all the facts to come out. But I find it *absurdly* unlikely that axing an advisory committee had anything to do with the crash tonight. Trump didn’t eliminate air traffic control. The urge to personally blame a politician for every awful tragedy is ghoulish. https://t.co/u1RkGOFpy1— Billy Binion (@billybinion) January 30, 2025
This jackass thinks the Secretary of Defense personally arranges individual helicopter flights at major airports. https://t.co/n7WfsJU3HV— Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 30, 2025
Meanwhile, you know the media is going to melt down again over this:
Trump smacks down CNN's Caitlin Collins after she accuses him politicizing the deadly DC plane crash:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025
"I think that's not a very smart question. I'm surprised, coming from you." pic.twitter.com/9iDxvzrgmp
REPORTER: Are we going to see some firings of those diversity hires?— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025
TRUMP: I would say the answer is yes, if we find people aren't mentally competent. pic.twitter.com/DJy3BiDggk
REPORTER: How can you already be blaming DEI for the DC plane crash?— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025
TRUMP: Because I have common sense. pic.twitter.com/NFjPmZMnAC
This is what Trump was referring to when he called out the FAA for their DEI hiring practices to hire people with “severe psychiatric and intellectual disabilities.”— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 30, 2025
It's real. You can't make this up. https://t.co/twuulb2qEN pic.twitter.com/1iYUB8KUVq
