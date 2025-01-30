The Lib Trolls Who Tried to Blame Trump for the Reagan Airport Disaster Got Bulldozed

Reagan National Airport has reopened after becoming the site of the worst air disaster in years: American Airlines flight 5342 from Kansas crashed into an Army Blackhawk helicopter on approach, killing all 64 people onboard. The three soldiers in the chopper also didn’t survive. As bodies were being recovered, the Left didn’t waste any time trying to blame Donald Trump for this crash. We didn’t have confirmation yet that no one survived, and they were pulling this nonsense.

Advertisement

First, Aaron Rupar has yet to delete this tweet about funding cuts that might have contributed to this crash. It didn’t show that airport security is an entirely different animal. Some tried to hit Trump for his federal worker buyouts and how that won’t help the supposed shortage of quality air traffic controllers; these people can’t work from home. And finally, someone suggested that Pete Hegseth personally arrange military helicopter flights. It was cuckoo city, and I'm glad these clowns got called out.

All they had to do was wait an hour to see that Air Traffic Control did its job.



But they couldn’t wait.



They had to try to somehow blame Trump for something this tragic.



These people are SICK. — RBe (@RBPundit) January 30, 2025

Air traffic controllers can’t work from home. https://t.co/M6ZI7xyORl — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 30, 2025

Airport safety (TSA) and flight safety (FAA) are two totally different things. You’re a ghoul. https://t.co/dfscsO3rpG — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) January 30, 2025

We should wait for all the facts to come out. But I find it *absurdly* unlikely that axing an advisory committee had anything to do with the crash tonight. Trump didn’t eliminate air traffic control. The urge to personally blame a politician for every awful tragedy is ghoulish. https://t.co/u1RkGOFpy1 — Billy Binion (@billybinion) January 30, 2025

This jackass thinks the Secretary of Defense personally arranges individual helicopter flights at major airports. https://t.co/n7WfsJU3HV — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 30, 2025

Meanwhile, you know the media is going to melt down again over this:

Trump smacks down CNN's Caitlin Collins after she accuses him politicizing the deadly DC plane crash:



"I think that's not a very smart question. I'm surprised, coming from you." pic.twitter.com/9iDxvzrgmp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025

REPORTER: Are we going to see some firings of those diversity hires?



TRUMP: I would say the answer is yes, if we find people aren't mentally competent. pic.twitter.com/DJy3BiDggk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025

REPORTER: How can you already be blaming DEI for the DC plane crash?



TRUMP: Because I have common sense. pic.twitter.com/NFjPmZMnAC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025