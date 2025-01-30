Townhall Is Hiring!
The Lib Trolls Who Tried to Blame Trump for the Reagan Airport Disaster Got Bulldozed

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 30, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Reagan National Airport has reopened after becoming the site of the worst air disaster in years: American Airlines flight 5342 from Kansas crashed into an Army Blackhawk helicopter on approach, killing all 64 people onboard. The three soldiers in the chopper also didn’t survive. As bodies were being recovered, the Left didn’t waste any time trying to blame Donald Trump for this crash. We didn’t have confirmation yet that no one survived, and they were pulling this nonsense. 

First, Aaron Rupar has yet to delete this tweet about funding cuts that might have contributed to this crash. It didn’t show that airport security is an entirely different animal. Some tried to hit Trump for his federal worker buyouts and how that won’t help the supposed shortage of quality air traffic controllers; these people can’t work from home. And finally, someone suggested that Pete Hegseth personally arrange military helicopter flights. It was cuckoo city, and I'm glad these clowns got called out. 

Meanwhile, you know the media is going to melt down again over this:

