CNN Host Misgendered One of Those Pronoun People at a Town Hall Event, but That's Not the Best Part

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 10, 2025 3:05 PM
CNN’s Anderson Cooper committed a capital crime for those who wallow in far-left circles. Nothing else matters. The man just punched a ticket straight to the gas chambers for this heinous offense: he misgendered one of those weird pronoun people during a town hall event with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). But the best part came AFTER the misgendering crime (via NY Post) [emphasis mine]: 

The CNN host was introducing activist Grace Thomas as they prepared to ask the Vermont Senator a question when the mishap happened. 

“She’s a local civil rights attorney, she’s a Democrat, Grace?” he said as he spoke on CNN, before he was shot down by Thomas. 

“It’s they/them pronouns, actually,” Thomas corrected him, to which Cooper quickly responded, “oh.”

Thomas went on to ask their question about why the Democratic Party is hemorrhaging young male voters. 

That right there: you can’t make this up. Thomas, what you just said before your question is why men flee the Democrats in droves. No other explanation needs to be said—you already know it.

 Just perfection—the whole sequence. And it's a sign that Democrats have yet to learn that duping this nonsense is the first step toward returning to a state of normalcy with voters. 

Tags: WOKE

