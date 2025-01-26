Federal Workers Are Melting Down Over Trump's Return-to-Office Executive Order
Chuck Schumer's Remarks About PA Dems and Rural Voters Come Back to Haunt...
The Media Ran With Total Fake News Story About ICE Raids at Chicago...
Trump's State Department Responds to NBC News Story About Mexico Denying Deportation Fligh...
Gavin Newsom Doesn't Want You to Know About This Disastrous Emergency Services Decision
Here's the Line That Shows Trump's Firing of Inspectors General Was a Great...
What McConnell Did After the Hegseth Vote Is Infuriating
Mass Deportation Raids Have Begun in Los Angeles
Never Forget Who Democrats Are, Hold Them to Their Own Standards
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 252: What the New Testament Says About Leadership
Efficiency Is Not Limited Government
The Biden Administration Left a Medicare Mess Behind — Now Trump Must Clean...
Last Minute Pardons Break Political Retribution Cycle
Trump Clashes With Democrat in Fiery Debate Over LA Wildfires
Tipsheet

How Elon Musk Is Handling the Fake Nazi Salute Allegations Is Absolutely Hilarious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 26, 2025 6:00 AM
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

Elon Musk is being smeared as a proto-Nazi after he made a gesture at the inaugural rally that liberals thought was the infamous salute. He was giving his heart out to the audience. Many a celebrity have done the same thing, but the Left has Trump and Nazis on the brain, which has made them mentally challenged in most aspects. The Anti-Defamation League even said this wasn’t a Nazi salute. It’s a dead story, but Elon is having fun with it. It’s the only thing left to do, and it might be the go-to response to any liberal tantrum over the next four years. Musk is literally just mocking all the rage (via The Hill):

Advertisement

“Don’t say Hess to Nazi accusations! Some people will Goebbels anything down! Stop Gőring your enemies,” Musk wrote on his social platform X. 

“His pronouns would’ve been He/Himmler! Bet you did nazi that coming,” he added with a laughing emoji. 

Musk’s post references Hitler’s deputy party leader, Rudolf Hess; Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels; Gestapo creator Hermann Gőring; and Heinrich Himmler, who was in charge of racial extermination efforts throughout the Holocaust.  

The Tesla CEO has claimed mainstream media has misportrayed a gesture intended to be a symbol of love as an antisemitic salute. 

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), however, said Musk’s action was a signal to neo-Nazi groups across the world assuring supporters that Trump stands with them. 

Murphy said during a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC that Musk has been “constantly trading in antisemitic conspiracy theories on Twitter.” 

Recommended

Trump's State Department Responds to NBC News Story About Mexico Denying Deportation Flight Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Why is everyone elected from Connecticut abjectly stupid?  Sure, he’s a Democrat, which makes him a tinge smarter than a sweet potato, but no one cares, Chris, because it’s facially untrue. Everything you people say is a lie. Your positions cater to the far left and weirdos, and there’s nothing you people can say or do that has dented the Trump juggernaut. You have no plan, no message, or agenda that’s more appealing than what Trump and the GOP are offering.  Quit whining about Elon Musk and do what you usually do with your Democratic colleagues, which is absolutely nothing. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump's State Department Responds to NBC News Story About Mexico Denying Deportation Flight Matt Vespa
Gavin Newsom Doesn't Want You to Know About This Disastrous Emergency Services Decision Matt Vespa
Chuck Schumer's Remarks About PA Dems and Rural Voters Come Back to Haunt Him Matt Vespa
Here's the Line That Shows Trump's Firing of Inspectors General Was a Great Move Matt Vespa
Never Forget Who Democrats Are, Hold Them to Their Own Standards Derek Hunter
The Media Ran With Total Fake News Story About ICE Raids at Chicago Public Schools Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump's State Department Responds to NBC News Story About Mexico Denying Deportation Flight Matt Vespa
Advertisement