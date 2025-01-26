How Elon Musk Is Handling the Fake Nazi Salute Allegations Is Absolutely Hilarious

Elon Musk is being smeared as a proto-Nazi after he made a gesture at the inaugural rally that liberals thought was the infamous salute. He was giving his heart out to the audience. Many a celebrity have done the same thing, but the Left has Trump and Nazis on the brain, which has made them mentally challenged in most aspects. The Anti-Defamation League even said this wasn’t a Nazi salute. It’s a dead story, but Elon is having fun with it. It’s the only thing left to do, and it might be the go-to response to any liberal tantrum over the next four years. Musk is literally just mocking all the rage (via The Hill):

Advertisement

“Don’t say Hess to Nazi accusations! Some people will Goebbels anything down! Stop Gőring your enemies,” Musk wrote on his social platform X. “His pronouns would’ve been He/Himmler! Bet you did nazi that coming,” he added with a laughing emoji. Musk’s post references Hitler’s deputy party leader, Rudolf Hess; Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels; Gestapo creator Hermann Gőring; and Heinrich Himmler, who was in charge of racial extermination efforts throughout the Holocaust. The Tesla CEO has claimed mainstream media has misportrayed a gesture intended to be a symbol of love as an antisemitic salute. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), however, said Musk’s action was a signal to neo-Nazi groups across the world assuring supporters that Trump stands with them. Murphy said during a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC that Musk has been “constantly trading in antisemitic conspiracy theories on Twitter.”

It was astonishing how insanely hard legacy media tried to cancel me for saying “my heart goes out to you” and moving my hand from my heart to the audience.



In the end, this deception will just be another nail in the coffin of legacy media. https://t.co/RKa3UsB7sd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 24, 2025

Why is everyone elected from Connecticut abjectly stupid? Sure, he’s a Democrat, which makes him a tinge smarter than a sweet potato, but no one cares, Chris, because it’s facially untrue. Everything you people say is a lie. Your positions cater to the far left and weirdos, and there’s nothing you people can say or do that has dented the Trump juggernaut. You have no plan, no message, or agenda that’s more appealing than what Trump and the GOP are offering. Quit whining about Elon Musk and do what you usually do with your Democratic colleagues, which is absolutely nothing.