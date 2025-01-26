Federal Workers Are Melting Down Over Trump's Return-to-Office Executive Order

It's a circus, but it’s so much fun to watch. Not long after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump signed an executive order mandating all federal workers return to office. It’s something that most Americans have done since time immemorial. Most people do this, you know. And yet, these workers have acted as if they’ve been handed a death sentence.

Advertisement

Oh, the reactions are gold. Some are considering quitting over being forced to come into the office. The social media mayhem that’s ensued is one of the reasons why Democrats got their faces beat in; these aren’t real problems. These workers worry about childcare, daycare, etc., to which most reply with ‘Welcome to the party, pal.’ Do you think working families don’t go through the same hurdles? The urban Democrat is an entitled, coddled, unhinged, and detached mess of a person who cannot comprehend that most must go to an office to work. And these are the people lambasting the working class for being as educated as them or financially solvent. If this is the class who view themselves as philosopher kings, they’re soft and unworthy of such a silly title.

Are we just paying for a jobs program for people with no marketable skills? https://t.co/e46rnhQ18y pic.twitter.com/k5rR7bi3oD — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) January 26, 2025

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/7hMlQbGJp7 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 26, 2025

"An EPA staffer said they plan to file a grievance with the union if their remote work arrangement is rescinded."

Couldn't make it up if you tried. https://t.co/s1hFPcJvAH — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) January 26, 2025

Trump’s executive order clarified that these do-nothing staffers aren’t special, and their complaints and concerns aren’t new. Most will brush all of them off with a shrug, as they should (via Politico):

President Donald Trump’s executive orders targeting the federal workforce have injected a fresh wave of anxiety among employees across the bureaucracy — stoking fears the president is coming for their jobs. […] “Trump version 1.0 was bad,” said the EPA employee. “I’m already done with version 2.0.” Trump, within hours of returning to power, issued a slew of executive orders seeking to overhaul how the federal government operates, from removing job protections to ending remote work to implementing a hiring freeze. The reception inside the federal government has been uneasy. But especially worrisome to some employees was the White House’s decision on Tuesday to eliminate diversity programs, subsequently placing those staffers on administrative leave. At the State Department, the shutdown of those programs was something many saw coming. But some were startled by the directive that they report individual cases of people’s job descriptions being changed to “disguise” the DEI element to a special Office of Personnel Management email address. Some saw it as an order to snitch on colleagues. Others, who prepared for Trump’s return to office, had begun working months ago with outside nonprofits to archive websites they feared would be taken down by the Trump administration — including information on ending gender-based violence around the world. “I would love to leave, but I don’t know where I’d go, and I am terrified of not being able to pay rent and not having healthcare,” one State staffer said. […] An Environmental Protection Agency staffer said they plan to file a grievance with the union if their remote work arrangement is rescinded. In the meantime, they’re preparing to find a job outside the government. Another EPA employee predicted that no major changes would occur until March, when the short-term spending bill runs out. “After that, it’s a toss-up,” they said.

What a bunch of babies. Someone is mulling a union grievance over this executive order—are you kidding me? If they’re looking for empathy from the masses, they won’t get it. We don’t care. Most Americans navigate going to the office just fine and don’t need to file grievances over something that isn’t controversial.

Sarah will have a post later this afternoon about a meltdown from one worker who claims the order makes her job harder.

No one wants to hear it.

‘Oh, no, I need to go back to work’—do these people know how they sound to the normies? Pathetic.

Part of this order is undoubtedly to cull the herd of anti-Trump staffers in DC. It looks like it's going to accomplish that objective partially.