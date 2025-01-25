That Story About Mexico Denying a Deportation Flight Might Be Fake News
Gavin Newsom Torpedoed a Volunteer Wildfire Rapid Response Force
Mass Deportation Raids Have Begun in Los Angeles
Time to Examine the Evidence
Trump Clashes With Democrat in Fiery Debate Over LA Wildfires
Mexico Blocks U.S. Military Deportation Flight, Prevents Landing
Taliban Rejects Trump’s Demand to Return $7 Billion in U.S. Military Gear
Trump Cleans House, Fires 17 Inspectors General Overnight
VIP
Republican Lawmaker: 'Four Years of Trump Aren’t Enough'
Pete Hegseth Takes Oath As Secretary of Defense: 'An Honor of a Lifetime'
Senate Confirms Kristi Noem As DHS Secretary
Trump Can't RISC Ignoring Chinese Tech Threats
The Second Coming of Rex Tillerson
Four More Israeli Hostages Freed in Latest Release
Tipsheet

Midnight Axing: Trump Fires at Least 15 Inspectors General in a DC After Dark Purge

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 25, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Dear news media and DC establishment types, I’m here to say one thing: we don’t care. There’s a lot of clamoring about what President Donald J. Trump did on Friday night: give at least 12 inspectors general the axe. They heard those two famous words: ‘You’re fired.’ Yet, some note that this violated policy, as the Senate must be informed of such termination within 30 days (via WaPo) [emphasis mine]: 

Advertisement

The White House late Friday fired the independent inspectors general of at least 14 major federal agencies in a purge that could clear the way for President Donald Trump to install loyalists in the crucial role of identifying fraud, waste and abuse in the government.

The inspectors general were notified by emails from the White House personnel director that they had been terminated immediately, according to people familiar with the actions, who like others in this report spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private messages.

The dismissals appeared to violate federal law, which requires Congress to receive 30 days’ notice of any intent to fire a Senate-confirmed inspector general. 

[…] 

Most of those dismissed were Trump appointees from his first term, which stunned the watchdog community. One prominent inspector general survived the purge — Michael Horowitz at the Justice Department, an appointee of President Barack Obama who has issued reports critical of both the Biden administration and Trump’s first administration. 

[…] 

It’s a widespread massacre,” said one of the fired inspectors general. “Whoever Trump puts in now will be viewed as loyalists, and that undermines the entire system.” 

The emails informing the watchdogs of their dismissals rippled across the agencies Friday. Another fired inspector general learned of his ouster by reading the email for the first time while on the phone with a Washington Post reporter who had called to ask about it. The person reacted by saying the new administration “does not want anyone in this role who is going to be independent.” 

Recommended

Gavin Newsom Torpedoed a Volunteer Wildfire Rapid Response Force Matt Vespa
Advertisement

And? Again, we don’t care—and we all know what the DC swamp definition of “independent” means, which is protecting bad Democrats from accountability. Trump appointees don’t say much, as there have been plenty who have screwed us over. The old way of doing things is over. It’s Trump’s time; let him work. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gavin Newsom Torpedoed a Volunteer Wildfire Rapid Response Force Matt Vespa
What McConnell Did After the Hegseth Vote Is Infuriating Matt Vespa
Mass Deportation Raids Have Begun in Los Angeles Matt Vespa
That Story About Mexico Denying a Deportation Flight Might Be Fake News Matt Vespa
Trump Clashes With Democrat in Fiery Debate Over LA Wildfires Sarah Arnold
Mexico Blocks U.S. Military Deportation Flight, Prevents Landing Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gavin Newsom Torpedoed a Volunteer Wildfire Rapid Response Force Matt Vespa
Advertisement