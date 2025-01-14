After a GOP Senator Dropped These Remarks, Just Confirm Pete Hegseth Now

Donald Trump has nominated Pete Hegseth to become our next secretary of defense. The shadow campaign to derail him was aggressive and coordinated. It was an attempt to 'Brett Kavanaugh' the guy Trump wanted to run the Pentagon. Yet, while it started as an intense blaze, it’s mostly died down, not least because Donald Trump has voiced his support for Hegseth multiple times. He knew this was going to be a fight. Hegseth has some unsavory allegations hurled at him, but that’s all they are—rumors, most of which are spewed by anonymous sources, especially when it comes to reported affairs and drinking.

First, let’s clear the air: that’s DC. Everyone is boozing and cheating on their significant others in this cesspool of sociopaths. Second, if that’s all Democrats had—middle school rumor mill nonsense—confirm the man already because you’re not going to stop him.

As the hearing entered its afternoon phase, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) couldn’t hold his tongue anymore and tore into his colleagues for their holier-than-thou attitude, which most Democrats exhibit. It’s this type of stuff that makes people want to beat Democrats to death instead of voting for them. Mullin pretty much took an axe to the Democrats on the committee, asking how many of them have seen their colleagues show up to work drunk or get divorced due to extramarital trysts. Exactly. They have seen such antics, but it’s all for the show. All talk, and there will be no action because Pete Hegseth will be confirmed.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) went insane as usual. I’ve never seen someone throw so many punches and land none. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) scalped herself, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) just wanted to yell.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth wasn't interested in hearing an answer from Pete Hegseth during her unhinged questioning. She just wanted an opportunity to yell at him.



WARREN: You're quite sure that every general who serves should not go directly into the defense industry for 10 years, but you're not willing to make that same pledge?



Okay, we know you don’t support Pete, but you’re not the majority, Democrats. Whine all you want, but this war is over.