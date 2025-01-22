Chuck Schumer's Answer About the Biden Crime Family Pardons Is Beyond Laughable

Democrats need to understand that they lost the 2024 election and get on with their lives because how they’re behaving is precisely why they lost. Donald Trump pardoned or commuted the sentences of 1,500 January 6 defendants. We all knew he would do this, so drop the theatrics. Also, Joe Biden pardoning his entire crime family at the last moments of his presidency undercuts any rule of law or ‘unprecedented action’ talking points.

Advertisement

Let’s be clear: President Trump didn’t just pardon protestors.



He pardoned people convicted of assaulting police officers and seditious conspiracy.



It is a betrayal of the highest order of our Capitol Police officers who risked their lives to keep us safe. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 21, 2025





Still, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) decided to keep beating the dead horse of January 6, calling the pardons un-American. When asked about Biden’s blanket pardons for his family, Schumer dodged the question, saying, “We’re looking at the future.”

Dude, you got owned. Again, Democrats and the political class think the rules don’t apply to them. That is why Trump is back in the White House.





Flashback:

FLASHBACK: Chuck Schumer on Trump potentially issuing preemptive pardons:



“That would be a gross abuse of the presidential pardon authority”



Any comment on Biden’s preemptive pardons @SenSchumer? pic.twitter.com/kNNRYMhpkU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 20, 2025