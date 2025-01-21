VIP
Pardon Me About Birthright Citizenship
Tipsheet

All Federal Employees in DEI Roles to Be Placed on Paid Leave By Close of Business Tomorrow

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 21, 2025 11:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Promises made, promises kept. President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order shutting down the woke DEI nonsense within the federal government, and those plans go into effect tomorrow at 5 PM. By the close of business on Tuesday, all federal DEI offices are to close, and its workers will be placed on paid leave. This far-left social experiment, which contributes nothing to society other than wasting taxpayer money, is over. 

We’re wiping away the stains of Joe Biden. Sanity has returned. 

