All Federal Employees in DEI Roles to Be Placed on Paid Leave By Close of Business Tomorrow

Promises made, promises kept. President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order shutting down the woke DEI nonsense within the federal government, and those plans go into effect tomorrow at 5 PM. By the close of business on Tuesday, all federal DEI offices are to close, and its workers will be placed on paid leave. This far-left social experiment, which contributes nothing to society other than wasting taxpayer money, is over.
.@kristincbrown scoops: All federal employees in DEI roles have to be put on paid leave by 5:00pm tmrw. @USOPM also included email template for federal workers saying DEI programs have "divided Americans by race, wasted taxpayer dollars, and resulted in shameful discrimination."— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) January 22, 2025
Here is the memo that @USOPM sent to agencies as part of President Trump’s EO: pic.twitter.com/6UlJqYVSEo— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) January 22, 2025
🚨 BREAKING: The Trump administration has ordered every government agency to shut down their DEI offices by tomorrow at 5 PM. pic.twitter.com/fN9gIoI90z— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 22, 2025
To every reporter asking about this: I can gladly confirm! https://t.co/gRb356vSwO— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 22, 2025
Yamiche… I know you had a long 4 year vacation but if you had been following Trump’s campaign you would know that @karolineleavitt is absolutely correct when she says: “It should come as no surprise.”— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) January 22, 2025
Welcome back to the real world! https://t.co/OsVmEXPAQd
We’re wiping away the stains of Joe Biden. Sanity has returned.
Holy shlit. Trump just revoked EO 11246, signed by President LBJ in 1965 which established gov affirmative action. pic.twitter.com/Ni1eMZ9RAe— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 22, 2025
