Joe Biden Has to Be Supremely Irritated About This Aspect of His Approval Ratings

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 20, 2025 6:30 AM
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Joe Biden is out of here. Our long national nightmare is over, and it turned out this presidency was more about incompetence, corruption, a dementia-ridden executive, and an exercise in political suicide. Biden leaves public life a battered, mocked, and wholly failed president who left the nation poorer and more vulnerable than four years ago. There was an ISIS terrorist attack that killed 14 people in New Orleans on New Year’s Day. And the only reason why the Gaza ceasefire agreement was reached was because Donald J. Trump won the 2024 election.

The final weeks of the Biden administration have been marked with remarkable strangeness, like declaring out of the blue that the Equal Rights Amendment is now law. There is no 28th amendment to the Constitution, fellow patriots. Biden lied, or his staff did, the latter of which did most of the governing over the past four years. CNN’s Harry Enten highlighted one aspect of Biden’s atrocious polling figures that must keep Joe up at night: he leaves Washington with a worse approval rating than Donald Trump at the end of his first presidency, sitting at 38 percent.   

Biden was meant to turn the page on MAGA. Instead, he made it more powerful than ever, transforming the GOP into a multiracial working-class party. Young voters are optimistic about a second Trump presidency, altogether abandoning the Democratic Party. The last vestiges of the Obama coalition were killed off in this cycle. Trump has had the highest share of non-white voters since Richard Nixon.  

Only 25 percent of Americans think Joe Biden was a good or great president. That’s roughly the share of Americans who describe themselves as liberal. Again, this shows that the academia, urban enclaves, and a base of uber-emotional, wealthy, and unhinged college-educated whites aren’t enough to win national elections. 

Trump has a 47 percent approval rating, though 56 percent expect him to be a good president. Trump is at the height of his power. He’s never been more popular, while Joe Biden has never been more unpopular in his now-dead career.  

Biden ran twice before and lost. That was a clue: the nation didn’t want you, Joe. You got saved by COVID. No pandemic and Trump would’ve wiped the floor with Biden. The voter shenanigans, drop boxes with no chain of custody, and ballot stuffing wouldn’t have happened.  

Joe, please leave and stay the hell away from us. The good news is that he’s so mentally cooked that he likely won’t be doing any media interviews, lest he want to remind voters why he sucked, why he failed, and why he was roundly rejected in 2024.  

Bye, Mr. Biden. Wheel yourself out of here. Don’t steal any more classified materials, and make sure all the Ensure is emptied from the White House kitchen:

 
