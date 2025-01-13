We Have a Theory on What Caused the Devastating Palisades Fire

The Palisades fire is one of multiple infernos burning through Los Angeles County. It’s also the least contained right now, raging without signs of stopping. The 405 might be shut down in the coming days. The fire threatened Brentwood over the weekend. The only emergency services dumping any water or fire retardant on this blaze has come from the air. You already know about the multiple stories of fire hydrants without water.

The Santa Ynez Reservoir, which would have been critical in combating the Palisades wildfire, was never filled before the fire, leading to this circus. It’s been empty since at least February. So, how did this fire start? There’s a theory that it might have been sparked by the remnants of fireworks on New Year’s Eve (via NY Post):

The Palisades Fire that has devastated Los Angeles and killed at least eight people may have reignited from scorch marks left by an earlier inferno that is believed to have been caused by fireworks set off on New Year’s Eve, according to a report. The remnants of the New Year’s Eve fire likely could’ve been reignited by strong winds — which have made the current blazes difficult to control — even six days after it was put out, the Washington Post reported. An analysis of satellite images, radio communications, videos as well as interviews by the publication found that the deadly Palisades Fire began in the same area where firefighters had put out the previous fire — and that firefighters were slower to respond to the second blaze, which quickly became one of the most destructive in California’s history. Frustrated residents told The Washington Post that the response time from first responders when the Palisades Fire first started last Tuesday was much slower than it’d been on New Year’s Eve.

For years, the state has been criticized for not following proper wildfire protection protocols, precisely controlling burns, and clearing out dry, dead vegetation underneath powerlines. On that point, you can apparently see those dangers when this couple was forced to flee their home:

Not refilling crucial reservoirs appears to be due to saving some minnow, which in wacky California isn’t shocking. Every measure that could’ve prevented wildfires and saved lives is often met with intense criticism from environmentalists and other ‘Karens.’ These people, plus the overall incompetence of the state’s political leadership, led to people dying and the devastation we’re seeing today.

At least 24 people have been killed, but that figure is bound to increase. Over 40,000 acres have been burned, with the Palisades blaze remaining the biggest concern. They’re emergencies, but Palisades is truly uncontained right now, whereas there’s more headway on the two others in Eaton and Hurst.