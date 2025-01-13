Trump's Border Czar Has an Idea That Will Likely Trigger Libs

President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming border czar is not screwing around. It’s refreshing that someone will be looking to re-secure our southern border after years of intentional neglect. The Biden administration tried to gaslight voters through their allies in the media. The line was that ‘the border is secure.’ That was a lie; even Democrats couldn’t defend it when pressed by the facts.

It's got to the point where mass deportations, once considered an extreme position, are now supported by most voters, including Hispanics. Liberals are going to holler, but you lost the election. This issue is partially why. So, sit down and shut up while the adults clean up this mess that should never have been.

Tom Homan, who was acting as ICE director under the first Trump presidency, is prepping the groundwork for mass deportations. No price’s too high. Whatever we need to spend to deport this criminal illegal alien scum is worth it. It’s a national security priority. To assist in this effort, Homan wants a hotline established to report suspected criminal illegal aliens (via NY Post):

NBC NEWS: Incoming Trump admin. "working on creating a hotline where Americans can report undocumented immigrants who've committed a crime." pic.twitter.com/OkfBLV6Ve3 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 12, 2025

Tom Homan, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to oversee “the largest deportation operation in American history,” revealed Friday that the new administration is considering setting up a hotline that would allow Americans to report migrants suspected of committing crimes. “I want a place where American citizens can call and report,” the incoming border czar said of the “fresh idea” being evaluated by the Trump transition team, during an interview with NBC News. “We need to take care of the American people,” Homan added. “We need to make sure they have an outlet to help report child traffickers, forced labor traffickers. “We want to give them an opportunity to be a part of the fix.” […] “It needs to happen,” he said. “Shutting down the Darien Gap is going to protect our national security. It’s going to save thousands of lives.” The popular smuggling route was used by more than 530,000 migrants last year alone as part of caravan voyages destined for the US-Mexico border. “We’re going to work with the foreign government,” Homan said of how the Trump administration would crack down on illegal crossings at the Darien Gap.

The Left is going to melt down over this idea, but hit the mute button. Ignore their crying and push on. We had this debate, and it was settled in November. We won. They lost. And elections have consequences. Homan also addressed families being separated during the deportation process, which liberal media folks think will yank on the heartstrings of viewers. Not us. And Mr. Homan gladly outlined his policy toward addressing that problem: Families won’t be separated because everyone can get the boot.