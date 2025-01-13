Why the Special Counsel in the Hunter Biden Case Just Slapped Down Joe

For all the talk about how Donald Trump will weaponize the justice system, the call was coming from inside the house. Joe Biden ended up getting eaten alive by his own words when his son, Hunter Biden, the crack cocaine-addicted disgrace who engaged in an elaborate influence-peddling scheme with his father that was not in the interests of the United States, got into legal trouble for his gun and tax evasion shenanigans.

BREAKING: Special Counsel's Final Report on Hunter Biden Case Blasts President Biden for "Injecting Partisanship" into Justice System pic.twitter.com/6ZflvKYXIE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 13, 2025

Special Counsel David Weiss, who is no angel in this matter either, torched the president for injecting partisanship into the justice system and making unhinged accusations about the institution (via NYT):

David C. Weiss, the special counsel who spent years investigating Hunter Biden, criticized President Biden for making “baseless accusations” about his inquiry that threatened “the integrity of the justice system as a whole” in a final report made public on Monday. “The president’s characterizations are incorrect based on the facts in this case, and on a more fundamental level, they are wrong,” Mr. Weiss wrote. His inquiry had been a subject of fierce debate until the president issued a broad pardon that ended the case against his son, saying that the prosecution was the result of “raw politics.” The report, at some 27 pages, acted as a pointed rejoinder to the president. Citing judicial rulings that found that the case had been fairly brought, Mr. Weiss used his final words on the long-running investigation to decry President Biden’s characterizations. “Politicians who attack the decisions of career prosecutors as politically motivated when they disagree with the outcome of a case undermine the public’s confidence in our criminal justice system,” Mr. Weiss’s report said. “The president’s statements unfairly impugn the integrity not only of Department of Justice personnel, but all of the public servants making these difficult decisions in good faith.”

In the summer of 2023, there was a window where a sweetheart plea deal was at hand for Hunter until IRS investigators Joesph Zeigler and Gary Shipley tore apart the Biden Justice Department for their incessant interference in their investigations into the president’s son. Hunter eventually was found guilty of the gun charges and pleaded no contest to the tax evasion charges. The ground was set for a pardon from Joe, which everyone knew was coming, except for the exceptionally stupid and the entire liberal pundit class. President Biden later pardoned his son for any crime committed between 2014-2024.

This order was more about saving Joe’s backside than his son’s. The president needed to shut this legitimate legal inquiry down, and he did because the Biden family is corrupt. In defending his actions, Joe said his hyper-partisan Justice Department was engaging in political games.

I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further.

The gaslighting was spectacular here. Some in the liberal media noted how Biden’s remarks were Trumpian, much to their disappointment. They all understood why they did it, but some, like NBC’s Chuck Todd, noted how this pardon has done lasting damage to the American political system. Yes, Biden wrecks everything. Is this a new story?

As for Weiss, let’s not forget that he let many of the statute of limitations lapse on some of the charges facing Hunter. But that’s another story.