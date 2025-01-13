Look What Vehicle Is Going to Be in Trump's Inauguration Parade

During the first Trump presidency, I wanted tanks for the inauguration parade. Despite city officials saying the roads could be torn up, there's precedent. There won’t be tanks for the second Trump inauguration on January 20. Still, there might be something better: the garbage truck he rode in during a campaign stop in Wisconsin in the waning days of the 2024 election (via Washington Examiner):

Exclusive: Garbage truck from Michigan company that drove Trump viral campaign moment to appear in inaugural parade https://t.co/RfX5GEOSpk via @Th_Midwesterner

After President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath next Monday, the traditional inaugural parade will take place on the streets of Washington. In addition to the usual pomp and circumstance, there will be a special vehicle: The garbage truck Trump rode in during his campaign.

The truck went viral last October following Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden. There, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made a joke at the expense of the country of Puerto Rico that crowds poorly received, referring to it as a “floating island of garbage.” President Joe Biden then appeared in a virtual rally on Vice President Kamala Harris’s behalf to respond, “The only garbage I see floating out there is [Trump’s] supporters.”

Trump appeared in Wisconsin hours after Biden’s comment in the garbage truck, which had a “Make America Great Again” banner on its side.

Now, the truck will drive through Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20 to commemorate Trump’s second term.