We Have an Update on What Caused the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles...
VIP
It Might Be Time to Resurrect This House Committee...But the Left Will Totally...
Biden's National Security Adviser Really Said This After the NOLA Terror Attack on...
Liberals Sure Feel Guilty About Things They’ve Done…But Always Cash the Checks
VIP
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan Compares Fact-Checkers to Firefighters, ABC News Struggles With Bac...
VIP
Kentucky Lawmakers Heading Wrong Direction on Gun Proposal
Pennsylvania Farm Leaders Applaud Aggressive Action Against Avian Flu
Many to Blame for LA's Ring of Fire
Will 47 Revive the U.S. Mining Industry?
Meta’s Free Speech U-Turn
Elon Musk Is Correct : End the Fed and the CFPB
Democrats Plan to Scrap Abortion Messaging After 2024 Fail
Jen Rubin Leaves WaPo to Blast Trump for Next 4 Years—And Guess Who’s...
Iran Offers Aid to California Amid Wildfires—Why the U.S. Should Be Cautious
Tipsheet

Look What Vehicle Is Going to Be in Trump's Inauguration Parade

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 13, 2025 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

During the first Trump presidency, I wanted tanks for the inauguration parade. Despite city officials saying the roads could be torn up, there's precedent. There won’t be tanks for the second Trump inauguration on January 20. Still, there might be something better: the garbage truck he rode in during a campaign stop in Wisconsin in the waning days of the 2024 election (via Washington Examiner):

Advertisement

After President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath next Monday, the traditional inaugural parade will take place on the streets of Washington. In addition to the usual pomp and circumstance, there will be a special vehicle: The garbage truck Trump rode in during his campaign. 

The truck went viral last October following Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden. There, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made a joke at the expense of the country of Puerto Rico that crowds poorly received, referring to it as a “floating island of garbage.” President Joe Biden then appeared in a virtual rally on Vice President Kamala Harris’s behalf to respond, “The only garbage I see floating out there is [Trump’s] supporters.” 

Trump appeared in Wisconsin hours after Biden’s comment in the garbage truck, which had a “Make America Great Again” banner on its side. 

Now, the truck will drive through Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20 to commemorate Trump’s second term.

Recommended

Here's Who Maxine Waters Is Blaming for California's Disastrous Response to the Fires Guy Benson
Advertisement

Absolute cinema. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Who Maxine Waters Is Blaming for California's Disastrous Response to the Fires Guy Benson
There Is No Bottom for Blue California Kurt Schlichter
Biden's National Security Adviser Really Said This After the NOLA Terror Attack on New Year's Day Matt Vespa
Jen Rubin Leaves WaPo to Blast Trump for Next 4 Years—And Guess Who’s Joining Her Sarah Arnold
January 6th Investigator Confronted and Publicly Embarrassed! Townhall Video
Democrats Plan to Scrap Abortion Messaging After 2024 Fail Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Who Maxine Waters Is Blaming for California's Disastrous Response to the Fires Guy Benson
Advertisement