Tipsheet

The Media Is Freaking Out Over Trump's Garbage Truck Stunt

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 31, 2024 5:45 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The liberal media is losing their minds again. This time, it’s over Donald Trump’s garbage truck stunt in Wisconsin. Joe Biden and the Democrats are now doing damage control after the president referred to Trump supporters as trash. Even worse, he made these remarks during Kamala’s DC rally. What should have been media coverage about the vice president’s final argument for her campaign got run over with a train as the media asked for reactions to Biden’s remarks. It’s sheer incompetence.

With Biden ruining Kamala’s media day, Trump opted to embrace the hatred of his enemies again, donning an orange vest and hopping into a garbage truck, which arguably could be a stunt that tops his day at McDonald’s. It elicited the media engaging in Democratic Party crisis communications, with one CNN reporter saying that this golden photo opportunity is changing the narrative. You people keep lobbing these beachballs for Trump. Other outlets played the ‘this, that, and the other’ game with Trump, but it’s not like this will move the needle. It won’t. 

I’m sure more seething examples will air later today. In the meantime, go vote.

