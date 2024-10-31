The Media Is Freaking Out Over Trump's Garbage Truck Stunt

The liberal media is losing their minds again. This time, it’s over Donald Trump’s garbage truck stunt in Wisconsin. Joe Biden and the Democrats are now doing damage control after the president referred to Trump supporters as trash. Even worse, he made these remarks during Kamala’s DC rally. What should have been media coverage about the vice president’s final argument for her campaign got run over with a train as the media asked for reactions to Biden’s remarks. It’s sheer incompetence.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/7UwMZ8syvx — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

With Biden ruining Kamala’s media day, Trump opted to embrace the hatred of his enemies again, donning an orange vest and hopping into a garbage truck, which arguably could be a stunt that tops his day at McDonald’s. It elicited the media engaging in Democratic Party crisis communications, with one CNN reporter saying that this golden photo opportunity is changing the narrative. You people keep lobbing these beachballs for Trump. Other outlets played the ‘this, that, and the other’ game with Trump, but it’s not like this will move the needle. It won’t.

CNN reporter is mad that Trump got in a garbage truck because he is "changing the narrative" pic.twitter.com/CKgSkSFct3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 30, 2024

NBC's Garrett Haake on 'NBC Nightly News,' going to defend Joe Biden's "garbage" comment about Trump supporters: "But Trump has his own long history of divisive rhetoric...and repeatedly referring

to his opponents as the enemy from within. pic.twitter.com/5ZyQuZipyh — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 30, 2024

CBS's Norah O'Donnell opens the 'CBS Evening News' mad about Trump's garbage truck "stunt" and that people are "giving" Biden any "no grace" for calling Trump supporters "garbage" last night:



"Both campaigns are locking their focus on the battleground states. Vice President… pic.twitter.com/qLAfynERaG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 31, 2024

This isn't journalism.



This is Democratic crisis communications.



You're not reporting on what happened yesterday. You're digging up old videos so people don't have Wrong Thoughts. https://t.co/sa6k5tMxNI — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 30, 2024

I’m sure more seething examples will air later today. In the meantime, go vote.