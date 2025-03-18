With This Story, Is It Any Wonder Why the AP Is Still Banned From the White House Press Pool?

The Associated Press, which claims to be an objective journalism outlet and wire service to hundreds of news outlets around the country, just got caught publishing yet another fake story. This time, it's about Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Advertisement

Gabbard is in India on an official trip and expressed that President Donald Trump is "very good friends" with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

#WATCH | Delhi: US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The PM presented her with a vase containing Gangajal from the recently concluded Prayagraj Mahakumbh. pic.twitter.com/jJ0OJbggNF — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

The Associated Press took that quote and stated Gabbard said Trump was "very good friends" with Russian President Vladimir Putin as talks to end the war on Ukraine are ongoing.

After publication, dissemination online and to the outlets it feeds, the AP retracted the story.

The @AP is total trash. DNI @TulsiGabbard was referring to PM Modi & President Trump and this is the headline they publish.



This is why no one trusts the maliciously incompetent and purposefully bias media. If this isn’t a clear example of pushing a solely political narrative,… pic.twitter.com/1chFZQqTEd — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) March 18, 2025

🚨 READ THIS: @AP ran an insane fake story about @DNIGabbard— they were forced to retract it.



Media has attacked my friend, @TulsiGabbard since day 1. They failed. Tulsi is Senate-confirmed and hard at work. I guarantee this will only make her stronger and more mission-focused. https://t.co/inpckia1zf pic.twitter.com/OfDuOegT75 — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) March 18, 2025

Over the past week, Gabbard been traveling through Asia on an official trip to bolster U.S. economic and national security ties in the region.