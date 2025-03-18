Top White House Aide Smacking Down a CNN Host Over Illegal Immigration Was...
Tipsheet

With This Story, Is It Any Wonder Why the AP Is Still Banned From the White House Press Pool?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | March 18, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

The Associated Press, which claims to be an objective journalism outlet and wire service to hundreds of news outlets around the country, just got caught publishing yet another fake story. This time, it's about Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. 

Gabbard is in India on an official trip and expressed that President Donald Trump is "very good friends" with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The Associated Press took that quote and stated Gabbard said Trump was "very good friends" with Russian President Vladimir Putin as talks to end the war on Ukraine are ongoing. 

After publication, dissemination online and to the outlets it feeds, the AP retracted the story. 

Over the past week, Gabbard been traveling through Asia on an official trip to bolster U.S. economic and national security ties in the region.

