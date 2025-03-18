This Is What Trump Had to Say About the Judge Who Tried Stopping Him From Deporting Gang Members

President Donald Trump had some choice words for a federal judge seeking to stop him from deporting over 200 illegal immigrants to El Salvador.

The Trump administration over the weekend invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport 261Venezuelan illegals including 137 suspected members of the vicious Tren de Aragua gang, to El Salvador, igniting a national debate over the propriety of the move.

Some have criticized the deportation, arguing that the deportees were not granted due process and a fair hearing before being shipped to El Salvador. Others have supported the move, arguing that the president’s job is to remove potentially dangerous people from the country.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Saturday issued a temporary restraining order on the administration to block the deportations following a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The judge insisted that the move violated due process and took issue with the invocation of the Alien Enemies Act, which allows the federal government to detain and/or deport individuals from nations that are at war with the United States without judicial proceedings. The judge noted that Venezuela is not at war with the U.S.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump savaged the judge, referring to him as a “Radical Left Lunatic” and a “troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama.”

He didn’t WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn’t WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn’t WIN 2,750 to 525 Counties, HE DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING! I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY. I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do. This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!! WE DON’T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Trump’s comments are likely to spark more controversy, especially among those who oppose the use of the Alien Enemies Act in this manner. Tom Homan, Trump’s border czar, recently said during a television interview, “I don’t care what the judges think.”

BREAKING: In an unbelievable moment, Border Czar Tom Homan declares he is willing to defy judicial orders, to actually break the law, to carry out Trump's raids. "I don't care what the judges think."



We have a word for that: criminal.pic.twitter.com/CNkBNJGArb — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) March 17, 2025

Lawrence Jones asks Tom Homan , “you’re going against the judges now, what’s next?”!



Homan’s response, “ANOTHER FLIGHT!”.



Man I love this guy! 👊 pic.twitter.com/x4TXW5BGHc — James Pleickhardt (@JamesPleickhar2) March 17, 2025

The deportees are currently being held in a detention center in El Salvador as part of an agreement between Washington and the country’s president.

This issue will be hotly debated in the federal court as well as the court of public opinion. The invocation of the Alien Enemies Act was already a controversial move given that it is not clear whether it grants Trump the power to deport illegals without court hearings. This matter could wind up before the Supreme Court before it is finally settled.