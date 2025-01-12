DeSantis Torches the Media on LA Fires Coverage: If Newsom Were a Republican,...
Kamala's Former TikTok Manager Uses LA County Fires to Scream About Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 12, 2025 6:30 AM
It’s a hilarious video. Sorry, these people are so far gone; all you can do is smile since we’re dealing with mental illness. Lauren Kapp, a social media operative for the failed 2024 Kamala Harris operation, posted a video slamming Donald Trump for being a climate change denier. She accused the president-elect of using such natural disasters for political gain—Yawn. Yawn. And yawn some more. 

Lady, wake up. Donald Trump isn’t president yet. That would be Joe Biden, who cracked jokes about the disaster. Your entire political leadership in the state is Democrat-run. They failed. They didn’t fill the reservoirs so firefighters would have water to combat the blazes, there was no evacuation plan, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass cut the LAFD budget by almost $20 million a few months ago.  

Kapp highlighted why her side lost handily in the 2024 elections: Liberals only care about niche or imaginary problems. Climate change isn’t an issue, nor is it related here. It’s the wet season for the region. 

The country is tired of the Trump doomsday beat. And this woman certainly hasn’t checked in on the recent headlines regarding political incompetence. It’s all Democratic all the time in this failed emergency response that’s been a top-down disaster. 

Take a nap. 

