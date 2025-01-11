CA Woman Who Confronted Gavin Newsom Reveals How She Felt About the Exchange
Tipsheet

Media Grills CA Legislature for Holding Special Session on How to Fight Trump but Not Wildfires

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 11, 2025 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

California is burning. The wildfires in Los Angeles County have raged for days, and none of them are fully contained yet. There’s been progress, but there was a flare-up concerning the Palisades fire, which inched closer to Brentwood last night.  

The 405 could be threatened. Firefighters had no water to combat the blazes; there was no plan to evacuate civilians and deploy emergency services efficiently. Local politicians, specifically the Los Angeles Fire Department and the LA Mayor’s office, now appear to be in a tussle.  

Chief Kristin Crowley took shots at the local leadership, leading to a sit-down between her and Mayor Karen Bass. The two women promised to keep their criticisms behind closed doors.  It’s a top-down mess highlighting how this state’s legislature is on Pluto. They had a special session not about the wildfires but on how to ‘Trump-proof’ the state (via Washington Examiner): 

California Democrats are being denounced for calling a special legislative session to target the incoming Trump administration as the state reels from devastating wildfires.  

At the direction of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), the state legislature convened on Thursday to move forward with plans to provide $25 million to the California Department of Justice in preparation for lawsuits against the incoming Trump administration. 

The move prompted immediate backlash from California Republicans, who argued that instead of focusing on “Trump-proofing” the state, Democrats should be invested in “fire-proofing California.”  

[…] 

When California’s Democratic Assembly leader, Robert Rivas, was pressed during a news conference Thursday on why he led the special anti-Trump session while wildfires raged, he deflected, saying lawmakers were acting with “great urgency” to address the crisis. 

Execution Frenzy in Iran Struan Stevenson
 Yeah, that’s a lie. This is the costliest wildfire in American history, and these clowns still have Trump on their minds. Grow up. 

