VIP
Did You Miss Sen. Kennedy Ripping NBC News During Presser on the Nola...
One Dem Had a Stupid and Grossly Transparent Meltdown After the House Speakership...
ESPN Cut Away From the Allstate Sugar Bowl's Moment of Silence and National...
After This Development on the Tesla Cybertruck Bomber, Watch the Media Be All...
Law Professor Nails Why Judge Merchan Is Sentencing Trump on January 10
Justice Department Indicts Former US Soldier for Trying to Join Hezbollah
Thomas Massie & Juan Merchan: Two Peas in a Pod
Surgeon General Issues Advisory About Alcohol
The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Will Succeed
Washington Democrat Accidentally Send Their 'Radical' Tax Plan to Entire Senate
Did You Catch This Influencer Featured on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve?’
The West Does Not Even Know That It Is Committing Suicide
Kristi Noem: The Homeland Security Director America Needs
Brace Yourselves for the Left’s Coming Rage
Tipsheet

Biden to Ban Oil, Gas Leases for 20 Years In Nevada, Weeks Before Trump Takes Office

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 04, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In an unprecedented and controversial move just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office, outgoing President Joe Biden is working to ban oil and gas leases across the Nevada region for the next 20 years. Critics argue this decision, part of Biden's broader progressive environmental agenda, would undermine the United States’ goal of being energy independent, raise costs for Americans, and hurt U.S. jobs in the energy sector. As the nation prepares for a change in leadership, many conservatives view this as another example of the president’s aggressive push to impose regulations that benefit green energy activists while crippling traditional industries that have long fueled the U.S. economy. The timing of the move, just days before Trump's inauguration, is seen as an attempt to lock in policies that could be difficult to reverse. 

Advertisement

The outgoing Biden Administration announced plans to prevent oil, gas, and geothermal leasing for over two decades on more than 264,000 acres of Nevada’s Ruby Mountains, including federal lands where interest in drilling has peaked. 

Biden quickly submitted a request to withdraw the land from potential leasing, triggering a two-year ban on new mineral leases in the area during the approval process. The proposal now enters a 90-day public comment period, which will take place under the new Trump Administration.

The proposal, which does not include mining, was initially rejected in 2019 after the public comment period saw "thousands of comments from the local area, the state of Nevada, and across the nation" opposing such plans. More than 80 percent of the state is federally owned. However, federal leasing has been minimal, and the full extent of its hydrocarbon potential remains largely unknown.

During Trump’s first term, the Forest Service studied whether 54,000 acres could be leased for oil and gas drilling in the Ruby Mountains. Still, whether the incoming president would consider potential leases in Nevada is unclear.  

Biden’s proposal starkly contrasts the energy policies promised by Trump, who aims to increase oil and gas production and move away from the president’s focus on so-called climate change and "clean energy." Trump’s energy plan for federal lands will be managed by Doug Burgum, his pick for Secretary of the Interior, who will also lead president-elect’s National Energy Council.

Recommended

Law Professor Nails Why Judge Merchan Is Sentencing Trump on January 10 Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: JOE BIDEN DRILLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Law Professor Nails Why Judge Merchan Is Sentencing Trump on January 10 Matt Vespa
One Dem Had a Stupid and Grossly Transparent Meltdown After the House Speakership Vote Matt Vespa
Thomas Massie & Juan Merchan: Two Peas in a Pod Tom Tradup
After This Development on the Tesla Cybertruck Bomber, Watch the Media Be All Over This Story Matt Vespa
Did You Catch This Influencer Featured on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve?’ Madeline Leesman
The Latest Development on the Tesla Cybertruck Bomber Just Took an Unusual Turn Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Law Professor Nails Why Judge Merchan Is Sentencing Trump on January 10 Matt Vespa
Advertisement