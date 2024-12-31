We Have an Update on That Man Found With Burns at NYC's Penn Station

On December 27, a man was found with burns on his legs and upper body at New York Penn Station around 8 PM. The 56-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he’s now listed in critical condition. How could this have happened? Was it another attack?

The city has already been shocked by the brutal murder of a homeless woman on the subway, who was set on fire by an illegal alien from Guatemala. Sebastian Zapeta-Calil has been charged with first-degree murder and arson for the December 22 attack. The individual at Penn Station was also homeless, but this wasn’t an attack. Sources told the NY Post that authorities now believe the man may have set himself on fire (via NY Post):

The homeless man who sustained burns to both legs and his upper body after catching fire inside Penn Station late Friday is now believed to have set himself ablaze. Police and MTA sources told The Post on Saturday there is no evidence that a second person was involved in the shocking incident. The 67-year-old man, who police have yet to identify, was found on fire by first responders at around 8 p.m. in a secluded tunnel not far from New Jersey Transit Tracks 11 and 12. He was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition on Saturday, medical personnel upgraded him to critical.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but it’s a new theory. Some reports have the man as 56 years old. Others say he’s closer to 67. His name has yet to be released to the public. Gov. Kathy Hochul has devoted resources to enhancing public safety on New York City's subway. It's been a disaster.

We’ll keep you posted.