Well, Someone Might've Been Set on Fire in NYC Again

Did it happen again? We have reports coming out of New York City that a man reportedly was found burned at Penn Station. This individual, who authorities say is 56 years old, was found around 8 PM suffering from sustained burns. He’s now hospitalized and in stable condition. Why this man was burned is unknown, but his injuries are thankfully not considered life-threatening (via NYT):

🚨#BREAKING: Police are on the scene after a person was set on fire near an escalator at Penn Station



📌#Manhattan | #Newyork



Police are currently on the scene at Penn Station in Midtown Manhattan, New York, after a person was reportedly set on fire near an escalator.… pic.twitter.com/K8adAiCM05 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 28, 2024

A man was found with burns on his body at Penn Station in New York on Friday evening and was transported to a hospital, where he was in stable condition, fire and police officials said. Fire officials responded to a report at about 8 p.m. that a man who was at the train station in Manhattan had sustained burns, the New York Fire Department said in a statement. A 56-year-old man was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, the New York Police Department said in a statement. It was not clear if the authorities knew the man’s identity. A fire department spokesman said in a phone interview on Friday night that the burns were serious but not life-threatening when the man was being transported. A police spokesman said that the man was in stable condition at the hospital on Friday night.

The city has been shocked by the story of an illegal Guatemalan who set a woman on fire in the New York City Subway. Tragically, this woman was killed during this attack, where the grisly video shows her standing aflame as her assailant is seen using his jacket to fan the flames. This illegal was arraigned last Tuesday (via NBC New York):

A vigil was held Thursday for the woman set on fire on a Brooklyn subway last weekend, a public memorial for the still nameless victim in a case that rocked the nation due to its cruelty. Community leaders planned to hold a late-afternoon prayer vigil at the Stillwell Avenue station in Coney Island, where the woman was sleeping on an F train Sunday when a man allegedly lit her ablaze and then watched as she burned. Sebastian Zapeta, 33, was arraigned on murder and arson charges on Tuesday afternoon in a Brooklyn court, where he was remanded back to custody. He did not enter a plea and his lawyer did not speak to reporters assembled inside the courthouse. His next court date is scheduled for Friday. Authorities allege Zapeta, who federal immigration officials say is a Guatemalan citizen who entered the U.S. illegally, calmly approached the woman aboard a stationary F train and set her clothing on fire. New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch on Sunday described the case as “one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit against another human being.”

Many did nothing as this woman burned, which some are arguing is the Daniel Penny effect, the hero who put a mentally disturbed individual, Jordan Neely, in a headlock after threatening to kill people. Penny was charged with second-degree murder for his heroism.

When Trump returns to office, we'll have law and order again, along with the mass deportation of the criminal illegal alien scum infesting our cities.