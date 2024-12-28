Hobo Joe: Homelessness Skyrocketed Under Biden

Joe Biden has put this nation through hell. We had a baby formula shortage, part of the general supply chain fiasco that his administration seemed incapable of understanding or fixing. Working families were shredded by inflation, and the border crisis has created a trail of sexual abuse, rape, and murder. We have nearly 500,000 children who are missing, likely sold into sex slavery. And this intentional disregard for border security has contributed to another domestic black eye for Joe Biden: rising homelessness (via NYT):

Homelessness soared to the highest level on record this year, driven by forces that included a surge in migrants seeking asylum, a national housing crisis and the end of pandemic-era measures to protect the needy, the federal government reported on Friday. The number of people experiencing homelessness topped 770,000, an increase of more than 18 percent over last year and the largest annual increase since the count began in 2007. Nearly every category of unhoused people grew, with the rise especially steep among children and people in families. The report, released by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, showed that homelessness had risen by a third in the past two years, after years of only modest fluctuations. The agency blamed factors such as “our worsening national affordable-housing crisis,” inflation and the end of certain aid programs from the pandemic. But federal officials on a call with reporters placed special emphasis on the rise in asylum-seeking migrants who overwhelmed the shelter systems where much of the increase occurred.

‘Hobo Joe’ is what we should call him. Of course, the media must include the loss of COVID-era protections, but we know the hordes of illegal aliens were the real accelerant, plus the fact that Biden made everyone poorer over the past four years. All his clown can do is tell us we’re wrong while pointing to some trash pie chart created by equally incompetent staff at the various agencies this man has let run without guidance. Oh, and they did this, and it ended up pushing people towards voting for Trump since its peak condescension.

Joe Biden made us poorer, plunged the world into chaos, and created legions of homeless people, but at least Hunter Biden got his pardon.