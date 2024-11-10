Is This the Hardest Coping Video About Kamala's Blowout Loss?

Some people need to seek professional help. I’m not talking about the women who scream in their cars over Kamala Harris’ blowout loss to President-elect Donald J. Trump. They’re too far gone. This video shows a calm and collected woman, and it’s just an unspooled. She claims—get this—that Kamala will win the 2024 election. You read that right.

The election has been long called for Trump, who secured 312 electoral votes, but there’s this clinging to hope that the vice president and their narrative about the world and America won’t be shattered to pieces with a Trump win. Back on planet Earth, it’s too late for that; Trump won decisively. She claims that because there was a victory fund email blast, it could mean that the Harris campaign is preparing for recounts that could secure her the presidency. I’m chuckling just having to recount this nonsense.

The swing states have been called, lady—all seven broke for Donald J. Trump. It’s over. Still, enjoy this bit of entertainment:

KamalaHQ-anon is now claiming that Harris is going to win on a recount — after conceding the race and being outside the recount margin in every swing state.



The cope is insane. 😭 pic.twitter.com/022Nb0nITy — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 10, 2024

The woman delivered a concession speech to her sad supporters already. There is no path. For all the nonsense about election denialism, this is it in its purest form, and it’s from a liberal. She’s coping so hard right now.

Sorry, Democrats, you lose.

BONUS: Some people think Elon Musk’s Starlink meddled with the results. We’re doing whippets now.