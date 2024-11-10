This Is Why You Should SHOVE Trump's Win in the Faces of Kamala...
We Have Another MSNBC Meltdown That Proves the Left Doesn't Get Why They...
We Failed Black Women…And Other Things I Just Don’t Care About
Toxic Empathy Unmasked: Allie Beth Stuckey’s Blueprint for Defeating Democrat Deception
VIP
How Money Didn't Sway Election on One Key Issue
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 241: What the New Testament Says About How...
Mike Johnson Is a Lifetime Freedom Fighter
Reflections on Elections
The National Debt: a Fiscal, Economic, Foreign Policy, and National Security Threat
Time Is Running Out to Fix Social Security
My Hope for Every American
Arizona's Senate Race Has Been Called
Trump Decides the Two Top Republicans He Won't Invite to Serve In His...
Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants Storm NYC Streets Protesting Trump Win
Tipsheet

Is This the Hardest Coping Video About Kamala's Blowout Loss?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 10, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Some people need to seek professional help. I’m not talking about the women who scream in their cars over Kamala Harris’ blowout loss to President-elect Donald J. Trump. They’re too far gone. This video shows a calm and collected woman, and it’s just an unspooled. She claims—get this—that Kamala will win the 2024 election. You read that right. 

Advertisement

The election has been long called for Trump, who secured 312 electoral votes, but there’s this clinging to hope that the vice president and their narrative about the world and America won’t be shattered to pieces with a Trump win. Back on planet Earth, it’s too late for that; Trump won decisively. She claims that because there was a victory fund email blast, it could mean that the Harris campaign is preparing for recounts that could secure her the presidency. I’m chuckling just having to recount this nonsense. 

The swing states have been called, lady—all seven broke for Donald J. Trump. It’s over. Still, enjoy this bit of entertainment:

The woman delivered a concession speech to her sad supporters already. There is no path. For all the nonsense about election denialism, this is it in its purest form, and it’s from a liberal. She’s coping so hard right now. 

Recommended

This Is Why You Should SHOVE Trump's Win in the Faces of Kamala Supporters Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Sorry, Democrats, you lose. 

*** 

BONUS: Some people think Elon Musk’s Starlink meddled with the results. We’re doing whippets now.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Is Why You Should SHOVE Trump's Win in the Faces of Kamala Supporters Matt Vespa
We Have Another MSNBC Meltdown That Proves the Left Doesn't Get Why They Lost Matt Vespa
We Failed Black Women…And Other Things I Just Don’t Care About Derek Hunter
How Joe Biden Got His Revenge on the Democratic Party Matt Vespa
Why Did POLITICO Post, Delete Such a Post About Susie Wiles? Rebecca Downs
Toxic Empathy Unmasked: Allie Beth Stuckey’s Blueprint for Defeating Democrat Deception John Nantz

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Is Why You Should SHOVE Trump's Win in the Faces of Kamala Supporters Matt Vespa
Advertisement